Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Proposed Offering of $200 Million of Senior Notes due 2028

The New Notes will be issued as additional notes under an indenture dated as of December 27, 2017 pursuant to which the Company previously issued $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% senior notes due 2028 (the “Existing Notes”). The New Notes will have identical terms to the Existing Notes, other than the issue date and the issue price and will be treated as a single class of notes with the Existing Notes for all purposes under the indenture.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and customary conditions, $200 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028 (the "New Notes") in a private offering.

CDI intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to (i) repay indebtedness outstanding under its revolving credit facility, including indebtedness incurred in connection with the offering of the Notes, (ii) fund related transaction fees and expenses, and (iii) for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The offer and sale of the Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S) except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the Notes are being sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and offered and sold outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Company will agree to register the Notes for resale to the extent they are not freely tradable under the Securities Act a year after their issuance. The Notes will not be listed on any securities exchange or automated quotation system.

This press release is issued pursuant to Rule 135c of the Securities Act, is for informational purposes only and shall neither constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities. The offering of the Notes is not being made to any person in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. The offering has not been approved by any gaming regulatory authority having jurisdiction over any of CDI's casino operations.