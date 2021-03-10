 

CEO Bendele will not extend his contract with LPKF

CEO Bendele will not extend his contract with LPKF

10.03.2021
Supervisory Board has initiated the search for a successor

Garbsen, March 10, 2021 - After nearly three years in office, CEO Goetz M. Bendele informed the Supervisory Board that he will not extend his contract, which runs until April 30, 2021.

"It is with regret that we accept his decision", says Jean-Michel Richard, Chairman of the SB. The Supervisory Board thanks Bendele for his commitment and contributions to LPKF's successful development over the recent years and wishes him all the best, personally and professionally.

The Supervisory Board has started the search for a successor. Richard says: "With its great corporate culture, talented people and innovative technologies, the LPKF team can look forward to capitalizing on the tremendous success ahead based on the strategic path it has embarked upon." The Supervisory Board and the Management Board will work closely together on a seamless transition to ensure LPKF's sustainable development in line with its growth strategy.

"It has been an honor and truly my pleasure to lead LPKF and to drive its turnaround and development," says Bendele. "I would like to thank our business partners, our shareholders, and the Supervisory Board for their trust. I thank our CFO Christian Witt for a fantastic partnership, and I am especially grateful to my leadership team for their great support, incredible commitment and impressive performance over the past three years. LPKF is in excellent shape today, and I am confident that the company has a great future ahead".

About LPKF
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG is a leading supplier of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. LPKF laser systems are vital in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, microchips, automotive parts, solar modules and many other components. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover, Germany, and operates worldwide through subsidiaries and distributors. LPKF shares are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).


Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations

