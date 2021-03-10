 

illimity Appointed as Nomad for Italy’s Alternative Investment Market New Services Supporting Country’s SMEs To Assist in Growth Process

MILAN, Italy, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Borsa Italiana has appointed illimity Bank S.p.A. (“illimity” or the “Bank”) as a Nomad (Nominated Adviser), a point of contact for companies that want to raise capital to consolidate their competitive position and speed up their growth process by listing on the Italian Alternative Investment Market (AIM Italia).

Nomads play a central role on the path to an AIM listing – simplified and geared to the structure of small and medium-sized enterprises – by assisting businesses wishing to open up to new opportunities for market access in order to consolidate their position and speed up their growth plans.

Thanks to its appointment as a Nomad, illimity, founded with the aim of recognising and enhancing the potential of Italian companies, expands and completes its offer thanks to a dedicated Capital Markets platform for SMEs. The Bank is specialised in this segment and, through its SME Division, already provides services aimed at supporting the development and transformation plans of the companies it assists.

illimity provides equity and debt capital markets services as part of its specific Capital Markets platform for SMEs, acting as a Nomad and global coordinator for IPOs and arranger for debt instrument issues.

The platform offering will be managed by a dedicated team of professionals led by Fabiano Lionetti (Head of Capital Markets & Treasury) and Salvatore Genovese (Head of Capital Markets Unit), reporting directly to Francesco Mele (CFO & Head of Central Functions).

Corrado Passera, illimity’s CEO, commented: “Becoming a Nomad will enable us to further enrich the services we provide for high-potential companies by assisting them in their growth and innovation projects. There is still great untapped potential in a very large number of Italian SMEs, and illimity intends to make every effort to enhance it.

