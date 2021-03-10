Vaisala Corporation Managers’ Transactions - Öistämö, Kai
March 10, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. (EET)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Öistämö, Kai
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Vaisala Oyj
LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20210308092457_4
Transaction date: 2021-03-10
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900682
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,000 Unit price:
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,000 Volume weighted average price:
More information
Kaarina Muurinen, CFO
Tel. +358 40 577 5066
Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement.
