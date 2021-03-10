 

New Speakers Announced for Survivorship's 2021 Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Online Conference

This year's speakers include Neil Brick, Wendy Hoffman, Ellen Lacter, Randy Noblitt and Sarah Nelson.

Survivorship - For survivors of ritual abuse, mind control and torture and pro-survivors.

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The conference on May 21-23, 2021 will focus on being a survivor or clinician in a changing world.

Survivorship - for survivors of ritual abuse, mind control and torture and pro-survivors.

https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2021-conference/ 

Neil Brick will speak about Mind Control and How to Stop it. This presentation will explain how mind control and different suggestive techniques work in a variety of settings.

Neil Brick is a survivor of ritual abuse and mind control. His child abuse and ritual abuse newsletter S.M.A.R.T. https://ritualabuse.us  has been published for over 26 years. http://neilbrick.com   

Wendy Hoffman will speak about Self Esteem and Programming.

Wendy Hoffman endured various forms of high level secret mind control, and consequently had amnesia for most of her life.   
https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman

Dr. Ellen Lacter will speak about One Hundred Children: A Parable for Healing from Dissociation-savvy Mind Control.

Dr. Lacter will also speak about Production of Sadistic Child abuse Materials: Psychology of the Victims and Perpetrators.  

Ellen Lacter is a licensed Clinical Psychologist in private practice. She has been publishing and presenting on ritual abuse for 20 years.
https://endritualabuse.org/   https://ritualabuse.us/smart/ellen-lacter/

Dr. Randy Noblitt will present Institutional Child Abuse: A Panel Presentation and General Discussion.  This Panel presentation discusses a topic that is sadly regularly depicted in popular media, institutional child abuse.

Randy Noblitt is a clinical psychologist and professor of clinical psychology at the California School of Professional Psychology (CSPP) at Alliant International University, Los Angeles. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/

Sarah Nelson will speak about Deliberate Disinformation in the Orkney ritual child abuse case   

The Orkney child abuse case, was a highly publicised case in the UK from 1991 - 1992, had the 30th anniversary in February this year of nine children being removed into care in "dawn raids" by police and social workers.

Dr. Sarah Nelson OBE (Universities of Edinburgh) has written and presented widely for decades on sexual abuse issues.

Olivia will speak about You're Not Who They Said You Are: My Battles For Freedom and Justice Through Perseverance and Exposing the Truth    

She will be giving a broad overview of surviving 40 plus years of satanic ritual abuse and mind control

Olivia is a survivor of satanic ritual abuse and mind control at the government level.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1453478/Survivorship_Ritual_Abuse_and_Mind_Control_Conference_Logo.jpg



