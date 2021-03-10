 

Staffbase Announces VOICES 2021

#1 Virtual Free Conference for Internal Comms Pros Set to Unite, Transform and Inspire on April 22nd

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase, a global market leader for mobile-first employee communication platforms that engage diverse, disconnected and distributed workforces, is on a mission to unite, transform and inspire companies to embrace the importance of internal communications. Taking place virtually on Thursday, April 22, 2021, VOICES by Staffbase will feature thought-provoking, inspiring, and educational sessions for the benefit of internal communicators around the world.

"The ongoing global health crisis has brought about a major shift in the workplace - one where internal comms has officially become an important business unit within enterprise companies," said Staffbase CEO and founder Martin Böhringer. "According to the 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer, communications from employers has become the most trusted source of information. As we look to the future of work that is sure to include an increase in hybrid work environments, understanding the importance of the employee experience and improving how we digitally communicate with employees in the office, home office, or on the frontlines, is more important than ever."

During the free VOICES half day virtual event, attendees will hear from some of the most renowned internal comms and employee experience industry experts, learn best practices from BrewDog's Karen Bates, and get a sneak peek at a new self-assessment tool designed to help communicators strategize, communicate effectively, engage with their audience and optimize communications efforts. The event will also take a deep dive into the latest trends, including the importance of having measurable results, the impact of COVID, digital transformation, and much more.

Taking place 8am - 1pm EST / 1pm - 5pm GMT, session topics and speakers for this conference include:

  • Keynote: Metrics Matter: Building an IC Strategy that Delivers - Priya Bates, President of Inner Strength Communications Inc.; David Pitre, President at Davis & Company; Neil Griffiths, Head of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion at ERM; and Jeff Corbin, Strategic Internal Communications Consultant
  • Brewed For Success: How BrewDog Connected a Global Workforce During the Pandemic - Karen Bates, Group People Director at BrewDog and Alex Smith, Account Executive at Staffbase
  • The Rise of Digital Transformation and Why We Need It - Mindy Crane, Senior Communications Direct at Denver International Airport and Peter Mallozzi, Principal Value Consultant at Staffbase
  • 2021 Mission: How to Create a Modern and Strategic Internal Comms Strategy - Frank Wolf, Co-Founder and President at Staffbase and Jeff Corbin, Strategic Internal Communications Consultant
  • The Inaugural IC Awards Ceremony - Hosted by Melanie Lanick, Team Lead Customer Experience at Staffbase and Martin Böhringer, CEO and Co-founder at Staffbase
  • Closing Session: Hosted by Jeff Corbin, Strategic Internal Communications Consultant

For more information about VOICES and to register, visit: https://voices.staffbase.com/en/

