Gungnir Announces 2021 Work Plans in Sweden SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces drilling and geophysical work plans at the Company's gold and nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE projects in northern Sweden.

DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Announces 2021 Work Plans in Sweden 10.03.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Work Plans:

- Drilling to test structural extensions of the Knaften 300 Gold Zone "Knaften 300". Drill results at Knaften 300 include shallow intersections of high-grade gold (59.6 g/t Au over 1.00 metres in hole KN19-06) and numerous wide zones of gold mineralization including 2.92 g/t Au over 13.00 metres in hole 200707 (re-sample by Gungnir);

- Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics to outline potential extensions of Knaften 300 and new targets on recently acquired permits;

- Drilling at the Company's nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE projects, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget testing for deposit extensions, and grade and distribution of PGEs (platinum, palladium and gold);

- Work is expected to commence in Q2 2021 as soon as approvals are received and ground conditions allow. Up to 50 line-kilometres of IP geophysics and 2,500 metres of drilling has initially been planned.

Knaften Gold Target:



The target is the bedrock source(s) of the large Knaften gold-in-till anomaly ("Knaften anomaly"), one of the largest in Sweden. The bedrock source is believed to be partially identified at Knaften 300, but based on the sheer size of the Knaften anomaly it is reasonable to expect more gold to be found in situ. Other gold-in-till anomalies in the region cover either current and past-producing gold mines or known gold resources, including the Barsele intrusive-hosted gold deposit (Agnico Eagle/Barsele JV with more than 2 million ounces of gold (1)) and the Boliden/Bjorkdal gold deposit area with more than 5 million ounces of gold produced (2).