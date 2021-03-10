 

DGAP-News Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Announces 2021 Work Plans in Sweden

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.03.2021, 14:00  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Announces 2021 Work Plans in Sweden

10.03.2021 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gungnir Announces 2021 Work Plans in Sweden

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") announces drilling and geophysical work plans at the Company's gold and nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE projects in northern Sweden.

Work Plans:

- Drilling to test structural extensions of the Knaften 300 Gold Zone "Knaften 300". Drill results at Knaften 300 include shallow intersections of high-grade gold (59.6 g/t Au over 1.00 metres in hole KN19-06) and numerous wide zones of gold mineralization including 2.92 g/t Au over 13.00 metres in hole 200707 (re-sample by Gungnir);

- Induced Polarization (IP) geophysics to outline potential extensions of Knaften 300 and new targets on recently acquired permits;

- Drilling at the Company's nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE projects, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget testing for deposit extensions, and grade and distribution of PGEs (platinum, palladium and gold);

- Work is expected to commence in Q2 2021 as soon as approvals are received and ground conditions allow. Up to 50 line-kilometres of IP geophysics and 2,500 metres of drilling has initially been planned.

Knaften Gold Target:

The target is the bedrock source(s) of the large Knaften gold-in-till anomaly ("Knaften anomaly"), one of the largest in Sweden. The bedrock source is believed to be partially identified at Knaften 300, but based on the sheer size of the Knaften anomaly it is reasonable to expect more gold to be found in situ. Other gold-in-till anomalies in the region cover either current and past-producing gold mines or known gold resources, including the Barsele intrusive-hosted gold deposit (Agnico Eagle/Barsele JV with more than 2 million ounces of gold (1)) and the Boliden/Bjorkdal gold deposit area with more than 5 million ounces of gold produced (2).

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Announces 2021 Work Plans in Sweden DGAP-News: Gungnir Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Gungnir Resources Inc.: Gungnir Announces 2021 Work Plans in Sweden 10.03.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Gungnir Announces 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins five building construction contracts in Germany
DGAP-Adhoc: SGL Carbon SE: SGL Carbon erhält 42,9 Mio. Euro Fördermittel unter IPCEI für ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG appoints Jens-Philipp Briemle as Head of Investor Relations
DGAP-News: STEICO SE: Investment in production facilities for wood fibre insulation materials at Gromadka site
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia gewinnt fünf Hochbauaufträge in Deutschland
DGAP-DD: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG erhält Großauftrag über rd. 170 Mio. EUR vorbehaltlich Marktzulassung durch die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Maschinenexporte aus chinesischer Produktion
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS beschließt Einziehung von 1.000.000 eigenen ...
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.10.20
33
kann kanad. GUG eine 2. AURION werden