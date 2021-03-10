ASPY seeks to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the ASYMmetric 500 Index. Powered by ASYMmetric Risk Management Technology, the Index is a rules-based, quantitative long/short hedging strategy that seeks to provide protection against bear market losses and to capture the majority of bull market gains. ASYMmetric integrates its proprietary technology into the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with the goal of transforming it into a low-volatility, uncorrelated, asymmetric investment option.

ASYMmetric ETFs, LLC enters the ETF market with the launch of the ASYMshares ASYMmetric 500 ETF (NYSE: ASPY), an innovative turn-key investment solution designed with the potential to generate positive returns across bear and bull markets.

“For decades, institutional investors have had a leg up when it comes to access to next-generation investment solutions. Our goal is to level the playing field for retail investors by delivering well researched, tech-enabled ETF strategies to help investors mitigate risk and improve returns across their portfolio,” says Darren Schuringa, CEO and Founder of ASYMmetric ETFs.

ASYMmetric Risk Management Technology uses propriety, price-based algorithms to dynamically manage net exposure in three market risk environments: Risk-Off, Risk-Elevated and Risk-On. The current risk environment is determined using ASYMmetric’s Price Momentum Indicator and Price Volatility Indicator, tools which seeks to effectively identify market trends and accurately measure market volatility.

Led by Schuringa, ASYMmetric ETFs combines his extensive experience in the ETF and hedge fund industries. Prior to founding ASYMmetric ETFs, Schuringa launched and grew two successful ETF businesses: Exchange Traded Concepts (ETC) and Yorkville ETF Advisors.

“We’re excited to introduce ASPY into the market and look forward to helping investors successfully navigate the challenges and risk of today’s equity markets,” adds Schuringa.

ASYMmetric ETFs, LLC is an investment adviser seeking to transform the way Main Street invests by providing a new approach to wealth creation through capital preservation. Through its proprietary ASYMmetric Risk Management Technology, ASYMmetric ETFs captured an institutionally vetted quantitative long/short hedging strategy that seek to deliver positive returns in bear and bull markets in ETFs.

Before investing, carefully consider the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus and a summary prospectus, copies of which may be obtained on asymshares.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Important Risk Information

All investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The performance of the Fund will depend on the difference in the rates of return between its long positions and short positions. During a rising market, when most equity securities and long-only equity ETFs are increasing in value, the Fund’s short positions will likely cause the Fund to underperform the overall U.S. equity market. When the Fund shorts securities, including securities of another investment company, it borrows shares of that security or investment company, which it then sells. There is no guarantee the Fund will be able to borrow the shares it seeks to short in order to achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s investments are designed to respond to volatility based on a proprietary model developed by the Index Provider which may not be able to accurately predict the future volatility of the S&P 500 Index. If the S&P 500 Index is rapidly rising during periods when the Index Provider’s volatility model has predicted significant volatility, the Fund may be underexposed to the S&P 500 Index due to its short position and the Fund would not be expected to gain the full benefit of the rise in the S&P 500 Index. Additionally, in periods of rapidly changing volatility, the Fund may not be appropriately hedged or may not respond as expected to current volatility. The Fund is not actively managed and the Adviser would not sell a security due to current or projected underperformance of a security, industry or sector, unless that security is removed from the Index.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

