Aldeyra Therapeutics to Present at the OIS Dry Eye Innovation Showcase on March 11, 2021
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D. will discuss the potential of reproxalap as a novel, rapid-onset first-line treatment for dry eye disease as part of the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit’s Dry Eye Disease Innovation Showcase, which will take place virtually on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.
The event will include a market overview and company presentations as well as panel discussions featuring experts who will provide industry and clinical perspectives on the dry eye disease market.
Registration is complimentary. To register, click here: https://bit.ly/3chgZJh
About Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead investigational compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease and result in cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in development for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005189/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare