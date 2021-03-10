Aldeyra Therapeutics to Present at the OIS Dry Eye Innovation Showcase on March 11, 2021

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D. will discuss the potential of reproxalap as a novel, rapid-onset first-line treatment for dry eye disease as part of the Ophthalmology Innovation Summit’s Dry Eye Disease Innovation Showcase, which will take place virtually on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET.

The event will include a market overview and company presentations as well as panel discussions featuring experts who will provide industry and clinical perspectives on the dry eye disease market.