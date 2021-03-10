BioLife Plasma Services Announces Opening of First Plasma Donation Center in New Jersey

“Now, more than ever, donors in the Deptford area have a unique opportunity to make a difference in the community through plasma donation, and we are deeply committed to making treatment options available for patients who rely on plasma-derived medications,” said Tyson Brimberry, manager of the BioLife Plasma Services Deptford center. “Plasma is a lifeline for thousands of people with rare, chronic and complex diseases, and we are excited to open the first BioLife plasma donation center in New Jersey.”

BioLife Plasma Services, part of the global biopharmaceutical company Takeda, today announced the opening of a new plasma center in Deptford to help meet the urgent need for plasma donations, which has become even greater during the pandemic. Plasma donations received at BioLife centers are used by Takeda to make established therapies that treat a range of rare and complex conditions for which there is often no alternative treatment.

The Deptford center joins a growing network of more than 140 state-of-the-art plasma donation centers in the U.S., recognized for their world-class donation safety standards. As the demand for plasma-based therapies increases, BioLife is expanding to help meet the resulting need for plasma donations. The center will contribute approximately $2-3 million annually through donor compensation and bring 60 new jobs to the community.

During each donation, plasma is separated from the blood and the blood elements are returned back into the donor’s body, through a simple, low-risk process called plasmapheresis. Screened plasma collected from healthy individuals is processed into a wide variety of therapeutics for people around the world with rare, life-threatening diseases, such as immunodeficiency disorders, hemophilia and hereditary angioedema.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BioLife Plasma Services has implemented additional screening and safety measures in line with public health guidance to help guarantee the safety and health of donors and employees, as well as the safety of the collected plasma. All donors will need to wear a mask or other cloth face covering inside a BioLife Plasma center.

Prospective donors can make online appointments to visit the Deptford center (1450 Clements Bridge Rd. Ste. 11, Deptford, NJ 08096), which opens on Saturday, March 13. They must pass a physical examination at their first visit and are screened at each visit to ensure they meet eligibility criteria. All donors are compensated for their time and commitment.