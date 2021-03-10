 

NetApp Astra Simplifies and Automates Application Data Management for Kubernetes, Addressing Key Challenges for Many Enterprises

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

Global cloud-led, data centric software company NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) today announced the general availability of NetApp Astra (formerly known as Project Astra), a fully managed application-aware data management service built for Kubernetes workloads. NetApp Astra allows organizations to protect, recover, and move applications deployed on Kubernetes with no software to download, install, manage, or upgrade, thus enabling them to focus on developing and scaling their applications—not on managing infrastructure.

“Backup, cloning, disaster recovery, data lifecycle operations, data optimization, compliance, and security are all critical to any organization,” said Eric Han vice president, product management, Public Cloud Services at NetApp. “Taken together, these challenges increase complexity. That’s directly at odds with Kubernetes’ goal of simpler, faster and more flexible application development and deployment – a vision that NetApp Astra will help to realize.”

“I applaud NetApp’s goal of providing application-aware data management for Kubernetes,” said Rushi NS, Chief Architect, SAP. “Astra will make it dramatically easier to manage, protect, and move data-rich Kubernetes workloads across public clouds and on-premises. I look forward to collaborating with NetApp as they continue to develop Astra.”

With NetApp Astra, NetApp extends its industry-leading data management services into the Kubernetes ecosystem, helping organizations manage cloud native applications and legacy workloads with key capabilities including:

  • Data protection with snapshots. Teams can take snapshots for local data protection. If the data is accidentally deleted or corrupted, the applications and associated data can be reverted to a previously recorded snapshot in the same Kubernetes cluster.
  • Disaster/data recovery with remote backups. Teams can also take a full application-aware backup of an application and state. The backup can be used to restore the application with its data to a different Kubernetes cluster in the same or a different region to address data recovery use cases.
  • Simplified application portability and migration with active clones. Entire applications, along with their data, can be moved from one Kubernetes cluster to another, no matter where the clusters are located.

Currently supporting Google Cloud, NetApp Astra will soon support Microsoft Azure and AWS public cloud environments, as well as on-prem.

More information on NetApp Astra is available on the NetApp blog. Organizations can also try NetApp Astra for free by signing up here.

About NetApp

NetApp is a global cloud-led, data-centric software company that empowers organizations to lead with data in the age of accelerated digital transformation. The company provides systems, software, and cloud services that enable them to run their applications optimally from data center to cloud, whether they are developing in the cloud, moving to the cloud, or creating their own cloudlike experiences on premises. With solutions that perform across diverse environments, NetApp helps organizations build their own data fabric and securely deliver the right data, services, and applications to the right people—anytime, anywhere. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NetApp Astra Simplifies and Automates Application Data Management for Kubernetes, Addressing Key Challenges for Many Enterprises Global cloud-led, data centric software company NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) today announced the general availability of NetApp Astra (formerly known as Project Astra), a fully managed application-aware data management service built for Kubernetes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Drop Into Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch Today
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
NetApp wird Mitglied in Martin Cognizant Formula One Team für Pionierarbeit bei datengestützten Strategien für den Rennsport
01.03.21
NetApp Joins Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team to Pioneer Data-Driven Racing Strategy
25.02.21
NetApp to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor/Technology Conferences
24.02.21
NetApp Reports Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results