Korn Ferry Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers

A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players and Challengers. By providing a uniform set of evaluation criteria, the Magic Quadrant can help buyers understand the relative position and performance of 16 different providers. The report evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute, and Korn Ferry is positioned the furthest for overall completeness of vision.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers. Powered by the proven, industry-leading sales methodology of Miller Heiman Group, which is now part of Korn Ferry, the firm’s sales skills and methodology training helps world-class organizations around the globe improve sales effectiveness and performance.

“It’s critical that sales professionals become strategic partners to their clients, with the expertise and perspective beyond simply a product or solution – and more focused on the outcomes that can impact a business,” said Byrne Mulrooney, Korn Ferry Chief Executive, RPO, Professional Search and Digital. “Our sales training solutions help identify what is most important in the sales process and use a data-based approach to solving the needs of sales teams. This is critical to moving opportunities and winning deals.”

