 

Korn Ferry Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers. Powered by the proven, industry-leading sales methodology of Miller Heiman Group, which is now part of Korn Ferry, the firm’s sales skills and methodology training helps world-class organizations around the globe improve sales effectiveness and performance.

A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players and Challengers. By providing a uniform set of evaluation criteria, the Magic Quadrant can help buyers understand the relative position and performance of 16 different providers. The report evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute, and Korn Ferry is positioned the furthest for overall completeness of vision.

“It’s critical that sales professionals become strategic partners to their clients, with the expertise and perspective beyond simply a product or solution – and more focused on the outcomes that can impact a business,” said Byrne Mulrooney, Korn Ferry Chief Executive, RPO, Professional Search and Digital. “Our sales training solutions help identify what is most important in the sales process and use a data-based approach to solving the needs of sales teams. This is critical to moving opportunities and winning deals.”

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Korn Ferry Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers. Powered by the proven, industry-leading sales methodology of Miller Heiman Group, which is now part of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Drop Into Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch Today
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
John Long Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner
22.02.21
Korn Ferry Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results of Operations