Splunk Cloud Helps University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Protect Students and Faculty From COVID-19

With Splunk, The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has developed a public testing data dashboard that helps keep students and faculty across campus up-to-date with the latest COVID-19 testing rates and unique new cases. As of today, the university has administered over 1,500,000 COVID-19 saliva tests on campus, since launching the program and Splunk dashboard in July 2020. The university continually monitors test results to make data-driven decisions that help keep its community and campus safe.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced that the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is using Splunk Cloud () to help safely administer and track the results of more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests from students and faculty every week, as well as support contact tracing to help contain the spread of COVID-19 across its campus.

Known as SHIELD: Target, Test, Tell, the university’s testing program helps conduct a twice weekly COVID-19 saliva test that was developed by a transdisciplinary team of campus faculty and researchers.

“Throughout our ongoing in-person semester and return to campus, we’ve seen a tremendous need for data to help us get vital information about COVID-19 testing to people quickly,” said Joe Barnes, CISO, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. “Splunk’s data platform has been instrumental to our data analytics modeling and pattern testing that have made SHIELD a great success thus far. We have also continued to use Splunk to drive insights about our students, staff, faculty and researchers, so we can help students have an optimal on-campus experience, while also giving researchers and faculty the tools they need.”

The university has also built the Safer Illinois App, the official COVID-19 app for the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The app relies on Splunk on the backend to provide pandemic resources to support community health and safety. Additional capabilities of the app include building access privilege, exposure notification and the option to connect with healthcare professionals.

“Higher education institutions around the world are responsible for maintaining the health and safety of individuals on campus throughout the COVID-19 pandemic - a massive task that requires data-driven insights,” said John Sabino, senior vice president and Chief Customer Officer, Splunk. “Splunk is proud to help the University of Illinois in its mission to use the power of data and technology to combat and contain the virus. By turning its data into action, the University has become a great example of how to enable safe, in-person learning amidst the pandemic.”

A Splunk customer since 2014, the university uses a variety of Splunk products like Splunk Cloud, Splunk Data Stream Processor and Splunk On-Call across a variety of security and IT Operations use cases. For more information on how the University of Illinois and other higher education institutions are using Splunk to turn data into action, please visit the Splunk website or the Splunk blog.

About The University of Illinois

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is among the nation’s top public, land-grant research universities. More than 51,000 undergraduate and graduate students come together with nearly 2,000 world class faculty members to enhance the lives of people in Illinois, across the nation, and around the world through our leadership in learning, discovery, engagement, and economic development.

About Splunk Inc.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.

