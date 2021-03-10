 

Medallia Takes Another Step in the Sports Arena With Sponsorship of Female Athletes, Sarah Hauser and Breezy Johnson

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience and engagement, today announced it is sponsoring Sarah Hauser, world champion and record holder windsurfer, and Breezy Johnson, American World Cup alpine ski racer, U.S. Ski Team.

“I'm very excited to be working with Medallia. I always look for partnerships with companies that are as passionate about their fields as I am in mine and I think Medallia is a great fit. I look forward to our partnership and how Medallia and their values can help me grow both within the world of sport and in my external desire to make an impact,” said Breezy Johnson.

“It's a dream come true to partner with a company who believes in being bold, ambitious and brave in a world that constantly changes but also cares about how its quest towards success can ripple around to support social and environmental causes. I could not think of better values to align on and I am so excited about what's ahead,” said Sarah Hauser.

Medallia sponsors the dreamers, doers, achievers and leaders. Most notable about Medallia’s new corporate sponsorships is Sarah Hauser’s philanthropic efforts including her eco-conscious and gender equality projects and its seamless fit with Medallia’s increasing environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) efforts. And Breezy’s extensive involvement with Coombs Outdoors Foundation, which helps get underprivileged children into sports.

“We see these sponsorships as a reflection of our values of sustainability, progress and gender neutrality in sports and business. As a key partner in high-profile sporting events, we elevate our athletes by giving a voice to their fans while we rally and champion the champions,” said Leslie Stretch, chief executive officer for Medallia.

This is far from Medallia’s first foray into sports as the company recently teamed up with Pip Hare, the first British skipper to finish the Vendee Globe.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IOT, social media and corporate messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medallia Takes Another Step in the Sports Arena With Sponsorship of Female Athletes, Sarah Hauser and Breezy Johnson Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in customer and employee experience and engagement, today announced it is sponsoring Sarah Hauser, world champion and record holder windsurfer, and Breezy Johnson, American World Cup alpine ski racer, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Drop Into Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch Today
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:55 Uhr
Medallia Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Ecosystem to Improve Trust, Retention and Engagement for Insurers
08.03.21
Medallia to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March
04.03.21
Medallia Reports Record Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Revenue
04.03.21
Medallia To Acquire Decibel, Leader in Digital Experience Analytics
01.03.21
USA Rugby and Medallia Announce Sponsorship and Partnership Agreement
24.02.21
Medallia Announced as the Official Feedback Partner of the 36th America’s Cup Presented by Prada
24.02.21
ARC Europe Group Leverages Medallia to Streamline Experience of Roadside Assistance Customers
18.02.21
Salvatore Ferragamo and Medallia Together Amplify the Customer Experience
12.02.21
Medallia Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
11.02.21
Nebraska Emergency Management Teams Up with Medallia to Optimize Digital User Experience