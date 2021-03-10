M Science Launches Insights and Intelligence Dashboard for the Food Industry

“We are excited to launch our Restaurant and Food Delivery Operator Intelligence Dashboard,” said Michael V. Marrale, CEO of M Science. “With access to this platform, restaurant and food delivery operators will have the opportunity to leverage M Science’s deep subject matter expertise, unique data assets and robust technology organization as they look to recovery in this current environment.”

M Science , the pioneer in data-driven research and analytics, announced today the launch of their Restaurant and Food Delivery Operator Intelligence Dashboard. This new industry solution will provide previously unavailable business-critical insights from more than 50+ million monthly restaurant transactions across 150+ restaurants and delivery providers.

The launch builds upon the highly valuable research M Science has provided for nearly two decades and presents a first mover advantage for the restaurant and food delivery service industry. Powered by near real-time data on longitudinal consumer behavior, the solution will provide granular market performance, competitive growth trends, demographics and insight into the online delivery space.

“Our dashboard solution was designed to empower restaurants and food delivery services by replicating use cases aligned with their business models and customer scenarios. It allows them to find answers to the hard questions, without it being hard to find those answers,” said Elizabeth Coleman, head of corporate at M Science. “In today’s environment nothing is predictable, and corporations particularly in the food space, are innovating at speeds never seen before. We wanted to build a platform that gave those food operators a complete lens, in real-time, into how markets, customers and most importantly wallets are changing and evolving.”

Derived from leading-edge datasets measuring performance at both a transactional and item level, the dashboard will provide vital consumer behavioral shopping insights as well as deep and timely analyses of the online delivery space by market and aggregator. Online shopping behaviors are shown at a highly granular geographic level, giving restaurants and delivery service providers clarity into their, and their competitor’s, true operating markets.

Data across more than 150 restaurant and delivery providers are available, including McDonald’s, Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Dunkin’ Brands, Chipotle, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub and more. M Science will continue to add to providers across a broader spectrum of businesses.

For restaurant and food delivery brands who are interested in participating in the launch and gaining access to actionable insights on the restaurant industry, please contact insights@mscience.com.

About M Science

M Science is a data-driven research and analytics firm, uncovering new insights for leading financial institutions and corporations since 2002. M Science is revolutionizing research, discovering new data sets and pioneering methodologies to provide actionable intelligence. Our research teams have decades of experience working with unstructured data in near real-time to discern critical insights that help clients make smarter, more informed decisions. We combine the best of finance, data and technology to create a truly unique value proposition for both financial services firms and major corporations in a variety of industries. M Science is committed to diversity, equality and inclusion to fuel innovation in our workplace. M Power, M Science’s diversity taskforce steers recruiting and educational initiatives to foster diverse perspectives and an environment that drives better results.

M Science is a portfolio company of Leucadia Investments, a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) with offices in New York, London, Hong Kong, and Portland, Oregon. For more information, please visit www.mscience.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005304/en/