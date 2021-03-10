Cortexyme to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on March 16, 2021
Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases, today announced Chris Lowe, the company’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, a virtual event, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. EDT / 1:00 p.m. PDT.
A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Investor Calendar page under the News & Events heading of the Cortexyme investor site (ir.cortexyme.com). The webcast will be archived at that location for 90 days.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering upstream therapeutic approaches designed to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. Based upon the evidence generated to date, Cortexyme is currently advancing its lead therapeutic candidate, atuzaginstat (COR388), in the GAIN Trial, an ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Cortexyme is targeting a specific, infectious pathogen found in the brain and other organs and tied to degeneration and inflammation in humans and animal models. To learn more about Cortexyme, visit www.cortexyme.com or follow @Cortexyme on Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005461/en/
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare