Cortexyme to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on March 16, 2021

Cortexyme, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases, today announced Chris Lowe, the company’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, a virtual event, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. EDT / 1:00 p.m. PDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Investor Calendar page under the News & Events heading of the Cortexyme investor site (ir.cortexyme.com). The webcast will be archived at that location for 90 days.