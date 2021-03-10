 

Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Board of Trustees Announces Measures to Address the Discount

Templeton Global Income Fund [NYSE: GIM] announced today that in a continuing effort to improve the discount between the Fund’s share price and its net asset value, as more fully described below, the Fund’s Board of Trustees has taken steps to address the Fund’s discount, including, (i) the establishment of a measurement period for evaluating the discount of the market value of the Fund’s shares from their net asset value for purposes of commencing a tender offer; (ii) the implementation of a managed distribution plan whereby the Fund will distribute to shareholders an annual minimum fixed rate of 7.5%; and (iii) consideration of employing leverage.

The Board regularly reviews the Fund, including its performance and discount to NAV, and may determine to take additional actions in the future.

Tender Offer Measurement Period

In an effort to address the Fund’s discount, the Board of the Fund has established a three month measurement period for evaluating the discount of the market value of the Fund’s shares from their NAV. The Measurement Period will begin on August 1, 2021 and end on October 31, 2021. If the Fund’s shares have traded at an average discount from NAV of 8% or more during the Measurement Period (based on the closing price of every trading day during the Measurement Period), then the Board will, as soon as reasonably practicable, but no later than the end of 2021, commence a tender offer for up to 20% of the Fund’s outstanding shares.

Any tender offer authorized by the Board for a portion of the Fund’s shares is expected to be at 98% of NAV and would be conducted and shareholders notified in accordance with the federal securities laws and other applicable law.

Managed Distribution Plan

The Fund’s managed distribution plan will make monthly distributions to shareholders at an annual minimum fixed rate of 7.5%, based on the average monthly NAV of the Fund’s common shares. The Fund will calculate the average NAV from the previous month based on the number of business days in that month on which the NAV is calculated. The distribution will be calculated as 7.5% of the previous month’s average NAV, divided by 12. Management will generally distribute amounts necessary to satisfy the Fund’s plan and the requirements prescribed by excise tax rules and Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code. The plan is intended to provide shareholders with a constant, but not guaranteed, fixed minimum rate of distribution each month and is intended to narrow the discount between the market price and the NAV of the Fund’s common shares, but there is no assurance that the plan will be successful in doing so.

