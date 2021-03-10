 

Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Chief & Golden Predator CEO Present at 2021 Annual PDAC Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Please join Chief Roberta Joseph, Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in, and Janet Lee-Sheriff, Golden Predator Mining Corp’s Chief Executive Officer, as they present at the 2021 Annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Conference. The session will be held online on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 11:30AM -12:30PM EST and is focused on planting the seeds for engagement, looking at engagement from the lens of both the First Nation government and the exploration/mining company.

PDAC hosts the world’s premier mining and exploration conference annually in Toronto, this year attendees from around the world will attend online due to Covid travel restriction. For more information on the session and on the PDAC Annual Conference please visit:

https://www.pdac.ca/convention/programming/sustainability-program/sess ...

About Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in

The Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in are a Yukon First Nation based in Dawson City, Yukon. The citizenship of roughly 1,100 includes descendants of the Hän-speaking people, who have lived along the Yukon River for millennia, and a diverse mix of families descended from Gwich’in, Northern Tutchone and other language groups. Yukon First Nations set the land-claims process in motion during the 1970s. Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in began negotiating their individual land claim in 1991. The Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Final Agreement was signed on July 16, 1998, and came into effect on September 15, 1998.

The Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in government ensures a strong and healthy future for citizens while maintaining connections to traditional knowledge and the land. The First Nation is governed by an elected Chief and one Deputy Chief and three Councilors, who rely on direction from the Elders’ Council, a body comprising all Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in people aged 55 and over. The General Assembly—all voting-age citizens—gather at least once a year to pass extraordinary resolutions, approve legislation and provide direction to political leaders. 

About Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Golden Predator is advancing the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine towards a timely resumption of mining activities in Canada’s Yukon. With established resources grading over 1.0 g/t gold the Company is completing a Bankable Feasibility Study for the restart of heap leach operations. The Brewery Creek Mine project operates with a Socio Economic Accord with the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in.

For additional information:
Janet Lee-Sheriff
Golden Predator Mining Corp.
Chief Executive Officer
(604) 260-8435
info@goldenpredator.com
www.goldenpredator.com

