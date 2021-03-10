 

ThreeD Capital Completes $300,000 Investment into ePlay Digital Inc.

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThreeD Capital Inc. (“ThreeD” or the “Company”) (CSE:IDK) (OTCQB:IDKFF), a Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on opportunistic investments in companies in the junior resources and disruptive technologies sectors, is pleased to announce a $300,000 investment in ePlay Digital Inc. (“ePlay”) (CSE: EPY), a company focused on developing augmented reality games for sports, esports, and entertainment.

The Company has acquired 3,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of $300,000. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of ePlay (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), exercisable at a price of $0.20 per Warrant. The Warrants will expire one (1) year from the date of issuance. Sheldon Inwentash, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital has also agreed to become an advisor to ePlay.

“Accelerating revenue generation of ePlay’s current mobile game and eSports portfolio, including ePlay games developed in partnership with producer and comedian Howie Mandel, plus the launch of upcoming titles and revenue streams, is an immediate, direct, and exciting result of working with ThreeD Capital,” says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital.

“We are excited to add ePlay to our portfolio, which is our latest investment in the gaming and esports space. We believe ePlay has a diversified strategy that we find extremely compelling in the gaming industry,” said Sheldon Inwentash.

This Press Release is available on the ThreeD Capital verified forum on AGORACOM. The forum is live and can be found at https://agoracom.com/ir/threedcapital/forums/discussion.

About ePlay Digital Inc.

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and esports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others. ePlay’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobovivo specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile esports streaming.

