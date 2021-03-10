 

REPEAT -- Clarity Gold Mobilizes Drill to Commence Exploration Program at the Destiny Project in the Abitibi Belt

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that Forage Val d’Or has begun mobilization of a diamond drill to the Destiny Project, 75 km north of Val d’Or, Quebec. Currently, trail and pad clearing are underway, and crews are establishing core processing facilities in Val d’Or.

The first drilling is designed to confirm historic drilling results and provide continuous assays across the mineralized zone where previous drilling only sampled specific intervals. From there, the drilling is planned to infill, test, and extend mineralization to depth in the DAC Zone and along the Gap and Darla Zones.

“We are extremely excited to get our maiden program underway at the Destiny Project which has seen substantial historic work including over 50,000 metres of diamond drilling by previous operators,” said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. “With a healthy treasury and exploration now underway, Clarity is in an ideal position to advance the Destiny Project.”

The Company will be completing an initial 10,000 m of drilling on the Destiny project and has secured the drilling contractor to complete this work. Depending on weather and ground conditions, the drilling program may be completed in phases to reduce costs of drilling through the spring thaw.

About the Destiny Project

The 5,013 ha Destiny Project is located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt where more than 180 million ounces of gold have been produced historically and lies along a major structural break which is largely underexplored. The project has excellent infrastructure, with road access approximately 75 km NNE of the city of Val d’Or and has considerable work done to date including over 50,000 m of diamond drilling.

For a more detailed account, the reader is encouraged to refer to the Company’s website.

Qualified Person

Mr. Rory Kutluoglu P. Geo., a member of the advisory board and a consultant of the Company, is the Qualified Person (“QP”) under NI 43-101 for the technical information in this news release and has verified the data disclosed for the Destiny Project and approves the technical contents contained in this news release.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company has entered into an option agreement to purchase 100% of the Destiny Project, Clarity’s flagship asset, a gold-focused project in the mineral rich Abitibi region in Quebec. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol “CLAR”. To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REPEAT -- Clarity Gold Mobilizes Drill to Commence Exploration Program at the Destiny Project in the Abitibi Belt VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) is pleased to announce that Forage Val d’Or has begun mobilization of a diamond drill to the Destiny …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Atotech nimmt Produktion im neuen Werk in Yangzhou, China, auf
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
Breaking News: Geheimtipp Clarity Gold und das große Kursfeuerwerk? Eine 4.000%-Story reloaded?
09.03.21
Clarity Gold mobilisiert Bohrgerät für den Beginn des Explorationsprogramms auf dem Projekt Destiny im Abitibi-Gürtel
09.03.21
Clarity Gold Mobilizes Drill to Commence Exploration Program at the Destiny Project in the Abitibi Belt
08.03.21
Nach News heute 30% Kursplus?! Clarity Gold kann es möglich machen!
05.03.21
Breaking News!: Montag 27% Kursplus bei Clarity Gold? - Oder sogar mehr?
05.03.21
Clarity Gold schließt nicht vermittelte Flow-Through-Privatplatzierung in Höhe von 3,8 Mio. CAD ab
05.03.21
Clarity Gold Closes $3.8 Million Flow-Through Non-Brokered Private Placement
26.02.21
Gelegenheit! Jetzt?! Clarity Gold: DAS sollten Sie sehen!
12.02.21
Breaking News: Clarity Gold - Das ist der offizielle Startschuss! - Kursexplosion?
12.02.21
Clarity Gold Secures Drill Contractor

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.02.21
11
Clarity Gold aussichtsreicher Explorer
29.01.21
2
Wichtige News! Clarity Gold - Die neue 6.800%-Story?
29.01.21
3
Heißt die neue 6.800%-Story Clarity Gold? Heute mit "Meilenstein-News"