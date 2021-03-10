 

Aligos Therapeutics Begins Dosing with STOPS Molecule Drug Candidate, ALG-010133, in First Cohort of Chronic Hepatitis B Patients in a Phase 1 Proof-of-Concept Study

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

The first drug candidate in Aligos’s chronic hepatitis B portfolio to be administered to CHB patients

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that the company has started dosing in the first cohort of chronic hepatitis B (CHB) patients in the ongoing ALG-010133-101 study (NCT04485663). This trial is evaluating ALG-010133, a proprietary oligonucleotide S-antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymer (STOPS) molecule, which was developed to reduce viral S-antigen (or HBsAg) levels in CHB patients.

“S-antigen suppresses immune responses and plays a major role in maintaining HBV replication in patients with CHB,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Aligos. “Our lead STOPS candidate, ALG-010133, has demonstrated potent inhibition of S-antigen levels in preclinical studies. This observation, coupled with the drug’s clinical profile to date, led us to initiate dosing with ALG-010133 in CHB patients to assess its ability to suppress S-antigen levels. It is exciting to have taken the first step in evaluating ALG-010133 in CHB patients. Our goal is to develop a therapeutic regimen that can lead to functional cure for patients living with CHB.”

ALG-010133-101 (NCT04485663) is a multi-part umbrella trial that is evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics and antiviral activity of up to twelve weekly doses of subcutaneously administered ALG-010133 in healthy volunteers (HVs) and virologically suppressed patients with CHB. Seventy-two healthy volunteers have been dosed to date, and preliminary data indicate that ALG-010133 has an acceptable safety and PK profile after as many as three weekly subcutaneous doses. The drug levels achieved at doses evaluated in HVs are expected to result in antiviral activity, thus supporting further evaluation of ALG-010133 in CHB patients.

Matthew W. McClure, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aligos, added, “This is an exciting next step for Aligos. We have now entered an important phase in the ALG-010133-101 study where we will define the clinical profile of ALG-010133 in our target population, patients with CHB. We expect to begin reporting safety, pharmacokinetic, and antiviral activity data for ALG-010133 from the initial patient cohorts of this study in the second half of 2021.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aligos Therapeutics Begins Dosing with STOPS Molecule Drug Candidate, ALG-010133, in First Cohort of Chronic Hepatitis B Patients in a Phase 1 Proof-of-Concept Study The first drug candidate in Aligos’s chronic hepatitis B portfolio to be administered to CHB patientsSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Atotech nimmt Produktion im neuen Werk in Yangzhou, China, auf
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Aligos Therapeutics Presents Nonclinical Data for its COVID-19 Therapeutic in Development at the 2021 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections