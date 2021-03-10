 

Galera Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

MALVERN, Pa., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that Mel Sorensen, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 1:50 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investors page of Galera’s website, investors.galeratx.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the News & Events section of the Investors page of Galera’s website for 30 days following the event.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419, also referred to as avasopasem), a highly selective small molecule superoxide dismutase (SOD) mimetic initially being developed for the reduction of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM). Avasopasem is being studied in the Phase 3 ROMAN trial to assess its ability to reduce the incidence and severity of SOM induced by radiotherapy in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer (HNC), its lead indication. It is also being studied in the EUSOM Phase 2a multi-center trial in Europe assessing the safety of avasopasem in patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy, the AESOP Phase 2a trial to assess its ability to reduce the incidence of esophagitis induced by radiotherapy in patients with lung cancer, and a Phase 2 trial in hospitalized patients who are critically ill with COVID-19. A pilot Phase 1/2 trial of avasopasem in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC) has completed enrollment and reported interim results, with follow-up ongoing. The FDA granted Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations to avasopasem for the reduction of SOM induced by radiotherapy. Galera’s second dismutase mimetic product candidate, GC4711, is being developed specifically to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of SBRT, and is currently being studied in the GRECO-1 Phase 1/2 trial in combination with SBRT in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

Investor Contacts:
Christopher Degnan
Galera Therapeutics, Inc.
610-725-1500
cdegnan@galeratx.com

Jennifer Porcelli
Solebury Trout
646-378-2962
jporcelli@soleburytrout.com

Media Contact:
Heather Anderson
6 Degrees
919-827-5539
handerson@6degreespr.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galera Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference MALVERN, Pa., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Atotech nimmt Produktion im neuen Werk in Yangzhou, China, auf
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...