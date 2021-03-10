 

BOON Industries Continues to Expand Distribution of DiOx+ Into New Verticals

SACRAMENTO, CA, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOON Industries (OTC PINK:BNOW) (“BOON” or the “Company”), announces that the company continues to expand the distribution footprint of its DiOx+ project into new territories and verticals.

Justin Gonzalez, CEO, stated, “Boon has completed construction of the initial production facility in Grass Valley, California and is in the final phase of the List-N testing procedure with the EPA.  In addition, Boon is aggressively expanding the sales footprint into new regions and vertical industries. Boon Industries has signed two new reseller agreements and has begun shipping DiOx+ under the initial purchase orders with these two new resellers. Boon will deliver DiOx+ to the medical, hospitality, PPE, and agricultural industries. Furthermore, we are in final stage negotiations with our first two General Services Administration (GSA) resellers and are excited about the growth that access to US Federal Agencies will provide to Boon Industries.” 

One of the key elements driving the rapid adoption of DiOx+ in the medical industry is its effectiveness in eliminating dangerous pathogens and viruses. Boon is on track to complete its Form-10 Filing and Audit to go SEC Fully Reporting this month, which will coincide with up-listing to the OTCQB.

Boon is an environmentally conscious company, and DiOx+ is the first of many environmentally friendly products that outperform common toxic and unsafe products currently in the market today. DiOx+ is an activated chlorine dioxide (Cl02) broad spectrum disinfectant developed through a meticulously refined formula that kills 99.9999% of harmful germs—all without dangerous toxic exposure to the user or the environment. Chlorine dioxide is approved for use by U.S. regulatory agencies including OSHA, EPA, FDA, CDC, USDA, and DOT. DiOx+ protects the environment and human health from viruses, bacteria and harmful by-products left by other cleaning sanitizers, without a harsh smell or skin irritation. DiOx+ is 100% degradable, and does not contain harmful ingredients such as Ammonia, Sodium Hydroxide, 2-Butoxyethanol, Methanol or Perchloroethylene.

