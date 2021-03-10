 

Xeriant Appoints Chester Rodeheaver to its Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 14:05  |  67   |   |   

Rodeheaver’s financial acumen adds to the Company’s world-class team

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTC PINK: XERI) (“the Company” or “Xeriant”), a new aerospace technology holding company, announced today the appointment of Chester Rodeheaver to the Company’s Advisory Board, effective immediately.

Mr. Rodeheaver is founder and CEO of Pont Capital and an internationally-recognized expert in finance, deal structuring and valuations, providing guidance to dozens of companies across many industries. He holds an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an MPA from Harvard, a BA in Economics from the University of Virginia, certificates in financial modeling and entrepreneurship from Wharton, and a CFA designation (Chartered Financial Analyst).

“Chester's wealth of knowledge and experience in global high-tech businesses, as well as his geopolitical and financial relationships, will further enable us to deliver outstanding technology acquisitions under favorable terms. I am confident he will provide valuable perspectives on how to best leverage our strategic network of companies, at speed and scale, so his guidance will be critical to Xeriant as we execute our business plan,” stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant, Inc.

In building its portfolio of revenue-producing and appreciating assets, Xeriant’s executive team actively utilizes the expertise of its Advisory Board in evaluating prospective acquisitions, which includes a comprehensive assessment of the technology based on its disruptive impact, commercial viability, plan for integration, management team, business strategy, and market potential, and a determination of a transaction structure that creates the greatest shareholder value. The process of performing due diligence and valuations, structuring transactions, and overseeing the performance of the investments requires a broad range of corporate and entrepreneurial experience covering finance, operations, technology, mergers and acquisitions, strategic planning, marketing and technology transfers.

“By capitalizing on emerging and eco-friendly technologies that can transform aerospace and defense, I consider Xeriant’s mission to be very inspirational and, since I believe that one of the Advisory Board’s key functions is providing Xeriant and its acquisition partners the necessary guidance to best enhance future success, I plan on assisting Keith and his team with input on valuation, deal structure and capital raising, as Xeriant continues to advance its business model,” commented Chester Rodeheaver.

