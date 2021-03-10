Myconic Capital Corp. Signs Letter of Intent for Acquisition of Mindscape Ketamine & Infusions Therapy, PLLC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myconic Capital Corp. (formerly, Auralite Investments Inc.) (CSE: MEDI) (FRA: MY0) (the "Company" or "Myconic") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a letter of intent (the “LOI”) for the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Mindscape Ketamine & Infusions Therapy, PLLC (“Mindscape”), a mental health and pain clinic based in Houston, Texas.

Mindscape was founded by Dr. Quang Henderson, an experienced emergency medicine physician who earned his MD credential and completed his residency at the University of Texas. Prior to founding Mindscape in 2018, Dr. Henderson was a Co-Founder of Neighbors Emergency Center, a network of emergency care facilities in Texas which currently has six locations. After ketamine-based treatments helped to alleviate depression-related symptoms experienced by his wife, Dr. Henderson was inspired to open Mindscape to avail such treatments to the general public. The Houston-based clinic, which administers ketamine through intravenous therapy (“IV”), is characterized by its spa-like atmosphere designed to put patients at ease. The Mindscape patient experience is augmented by a selection of multimedia including music and tailored virtual reality (“VR”) content which are intended to enhance the effects of a ketamine dosage.

Ketamine was first synthesized in 1962, and was successfully patented as a human anaesthetic in the United States in 1966. During the Vietnam War, ketamine was the most widely used battlefield anaesthetic, and has been listed in the World Health Organization’s Essential Medicines List since 1985. Usage of ketamine in veterinary medicine began in the 1970s, and it is presently the most widely used anaesthetic in this area of medicine1. In 2000, research conducted at Yale University determined that in a sample group of patients with major depression, the improvement in their symptoms realized within 72 hours could qualify the drug for use as an antidepressant. These findings were complemented six years later by a National Institutes of Mental Health (“NIMH”) study which showed that ketamine reduced depression symptoms more quickly than a placebo2.