 

Saniona to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

PRESS RELEASE

March 10, 2021

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that Rami Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Saniona, will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference being held virtually March 16-18, 2021.

Details are as follows:
Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: March 17, 2021
Time: 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/sanion.st/3758689

The event will be made accessible and archived for approximately 90 days on the Saniona website in the Company Presentations section: https://saniona.com/investors/company-presentations/.

For more information, please contact
Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14.00 CET on 10 March 2021.

About Saniona
Saniona is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for rare disease patients around the world. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for the rare diseases Prader-Willi syndrome and hypothalamic obesity. Saniona also has a broad pipeline derived from its proprietary ion channel discovery platform, with lead candidate SAN711 entering Phase 1 studies for rare neuropathic disorders. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize its rare disease products internally. The company has out-licensed other programs, which may provide future supplemental revenue. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, Mass., U.S. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

