 

Global Internet of People, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with China Policy Expert Database

Beijing, China, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Internet of People, Inc. (“SDH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDH), an operator of a knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform via mobile application and through local centers in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Global Mentor Board (Hangzhou) Science and Technology Ltd. Co., has entered into a strategic partnership framework agreement (“Framework Agreement”) with China Policy Expert Database, a research institute owned by China Yan Shi Press, a state-owned publisher in China, on January 14, 2021. The strategic partnership aims to provide Chinese entrepreneurs with various services such as policy interpretation, economic trend analysis, strategic interpretation, and industrial research.

Pursuant to the Framework Agreement, which is valid for twenty four months, the two parties intend to jointly (1) develop and promote SDH’s certain projects, (2) undertake local government and enterprises-assigned research projects, and provide “one-on-one” policy consulting services to clients; (3) host conferences and seminars to promote economic and business development; and (4) hold study sessions on policy interpretation and analysis.  Fees and profit sharing arrangements relating to the specific projects and undertakings under the Framework Agreement will be determined by the parties via separate agreements. 

China Policy Expert Database is dedicated to creating an authoritative, comprehensive, and professional digital resources database for researching China’s economic development, and provides cutting edge consulting services on enterprise development and decision-making.

Mr. Hu Haiping, CEO and Chairman of the Company, commented: “China Policy Expert Database has a large number of experts in fields such as economic analysis, policy interpretation, industrial innovation, and so on. We will join forces with these experts from China Policy Expert Database to help promote local enterprises achieving innovative development, strategic transformation, industrial upgrading, and high-quality growth.”

About Global Internet of People, Inc.

Headquartered in Beijing and Shanghai, Global Internet of People, Inc. operates an online knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, both online, via a mobile application “Shidonghui App” (the “APP”), and offline, through local offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou, as well as 51 local centers operated by some of the Company’s members in 35 cities throughout the PRC. The main services SDH offers to App users are (1) Questions and Answers Sessions and (2) streaming of audio and video courses and programs. The offline services SDH offers to its members are study tours and forums. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.sdh365.com.

Forward-looking statement

The statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the Company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the Company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the Company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, and the related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC")We urge investors to visit the SEC website to review the Company's relevant disclosures that may affect the Company's future operating results. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

