 

Daseke Announces Term Loan Refinancing and Credit Rating Upgrades

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

New Covenant-lite Term Loan Extends Maturity to 2028 and Reduces Annual Cash Interest

Moody’s and S&P Global Upgrade Daseke’s Rating to “B2” and “B”, respectively

ADDISON, Texas, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) (“Daseke” or the “Company”), the largest flatbed, specialized transportation and logistics solutions company in North America, announced today that it has refinanced its existing $484 million Term Loan B due February 2024 with a new $400 million Term Loan B and available cash. The new Term Loan B, maturing in March 2028 has a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 400 basis points, which is reduced from LIBOR + 500 basis points (the LIBOR floor was also reduced from 100 basis points to 75 basis points). The transaction closed on March 9, 2021. In addition, the Company will seek an amendment to its ABL credit agreement to increase maximum commitments thereunder from $100 million to $150 million, with a $50 million uncommitted accordion.

Transaction Highlights:

  • Company to utilize $84 million of its $176 million cash and cash equivalents balance as of December 31, 2020 to pay down debt, which was driven by excess cash generated from operations over the course of the previous year
  • Significantly reduced cash interest expense under new Term Loan
  • Extends maturity on the Company’s debt from 2024 to 2028
  • Creates additional financial flexibility through improved covenant-lite structure
  • Further strengthens the balance sheet and provides capacity for organic and strategic growth investments
  • Upon close, the Company’s estimated net debt leverage ratio as defined by its credit agreement will be approximately 2.7x based on the terms of the credit agreement

“We are pleased with the improved terms of the new Term Loan B, which were supported by the Company’s improved economic performance and unique competitive positioning,” commented Jason Bates, Chief Financial Officer of Daseke. “Execution against our strategic plan over the last six quarters has significantly enhanced our operational and financial performance, and helped us fortify our balance sheet and meaningfully improve credit metrics. Given the attractive market backdrop, we believe now was the opportune time to utilize our strong cash position to reduce the Company’s funded leverage. Additionally, Daseke’s strengthening credit profile has been recognized by ratings agencies, and the completion of this refinancing further extends our financial flexibility, particularly given the improved pricing and covenant-lite structure. The better cost of debt capital and greater financial flexibility under the new Term Loan will help serve strategic needs and the pursuit of accretive growth opportunities. We remain committed to further advancing our business transformation and driving sustainable top-line and profitability growth.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Daseke Announces Term Loan Refinancing and Credit Rating Upgrades New Covenant-lite Term Loan Extends Maturity to 2028 and Reduces Annual Cash Interest Moody’s and S&P Global Upgrade Daseke’s Rating to “B2” and “B”, respectively ADDISON, Texas, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Atotech nimmt Produktion im neuen Werk in Yangzhou, China, auf
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...