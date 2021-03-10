Bragg Gaming Announces Revenue Sharing Agreement with Premier Gaming

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX:BRAG , OTC: BRGGF ) (" Bragg " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming has signed a licensing agreement with Premier Gaming to provide both its library of games and its world-class player engagement platform.

Premier Gaming operates multiple online gambling brands, including Pronto Casino, Slothino, Premier Live Casino and Pronto Live Casino. Active in jurisdictions globally, including Sweden, Finland and Germany, Premier addresses a multi-billion market. Premier provides players with a first-class online gaming experience through its secure, user friendly, trustworthy sites. The revenue sharing agreement will allow both companies to generate potentially new high-margin revenue with Bragg’s suite of industry leading games and platform.

“Bragg’s rapid growth trajectory is paving the way for us to become one of the largest online gaming platforms and content providers in the market,” said Adam Arviv, Interim CEO of Bragg Gaming. “A key differentiator between Bragg Gaming and competitors is that we have both the delivery platform and our own proprietary content. Licensing agreements like the one with Premier are further evidence of our world-class platform and will solidify Bragg Gaming as a leader in the online gambling industry.”

Under the licensing agreement, Premier Gaming has access to an extensive library of games from ORYX’s exclusive RGS providers, including GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets, Peter & Sons and Arcadem.

Premier will also employ ORYX’s player engagement platform, featuring tools that have been proven to increase engagement and prolong player sessions, including real-time leaderboards, tournaments, achievements and jackpots. The combination of unique and local content and ORYX engagement tools have proven to significantly increase player retention and player values.

Content from premium third-party suppliers, including Greentube, Pragmatic Play and iSoftBet, will also be added to Premier Gaming’s online casinos via Bragg’s ORYX Hub.

“Premier Gaming offers a number of fast-growing brands with a vast customer base. We are excited to have added our premium content to their casino lobbies,” said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “Our games portfolio includes the best titles in the industry with wide player appeal. The licensing agreement with Premier Gaming strengthens our brand and significantly extends our market reach.”