Crawford to Present During the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference

Interested investors and other parties may watch a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by going to https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4Rg53UfES8-PGjN0OY4KUQ . An online replay and presentation materials will also be available after the webcast on Crawford’s investor website.

ATLANTA, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, today announced that Crawford President, Joseph Blanco, and Chief Financial Officer, W. Bruce Swain, will present during the Sidoti Spring 2021 Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

About Crawford

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com .

