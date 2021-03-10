 

mdf commerce signs five-year Strategic Sourcing renewal for its contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution with premier Alaska Native Corporation

This strong signal of confidence in mdf commerce underscores the company’s ability to offer an innovative and scalable product in the CLM space

MONTREAL, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, today announces a five-year renewal agreement with Alutiiq Professional Consulting, LLC (APC). APC is a sister company to Alutiiq, LLC (Alutiiq), a premier Alaska Native Corporation-owned company whose subsidiaries are leading providers of specialized services to the US Federal Government. The renewed mdf commerce contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution for APC has dramatically improved team collaboration and operational efficiency.

This enterprise-grade solution streamlines the complete contract lifecycle, which provides uniform and comprehensive visibility to all contracts and ensures proactive and automated CLM processes. Included is efficient document storage and administration as well as dynamic search capability and reporting.

Complying with US Federal Government regulations is of paramount importance to all federal contractors, and APC, Alutiiq and its companies can count on the CLM system’s integrated clause management feature to ensure the tracking of Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) clauses, the associated versions, and the subsequent government regulations consistent with contracted tasks.

“The mdf commerce CLM solution has vastly improved our processes when it comes to managing contracts and clauses, and ensuring a transparent and efficient workflow,” said Kathryn S. Stem, Senior Director of Contracts and Procurement at APC. “It was a very easy decision for us to renew our agreement with mdf commerce, as the CLM solution not only increases our productivity, but also helps us with compliance requirements and advanced collaboration.”

"We are excited to renew our successful partnership with APC," said Mark Eigenbauer, President, Strategic Sourcing at mdf commerce. "Fostering long-term commercial relationships like the one we have with APC is a great testament to the services we provide and we look forward to helping Alutiiq achieve its business goals."

