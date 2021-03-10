 

Tattooed Chef Launches Six Plant-Powered Products at Target Stores Nationwide

Meals Include Vegan and Vegetarian Bowls, Inspired by Nostalgic Flavors like Mac & Cheese and Pizza

PARAMOUNT, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, announced that six of its beloved plant-powered products will be newly available for purchase in Target stores nationwide starting Monday, March 15, 2021.

The innovative new offerings available at Target include:

  • Cauliflower Mac & Cheese Bowl: Creamy cheddar cheese sauce over cauliflower florets topped with panko breadcrumbs (VEGETARIAN)
  • Cauliflower Pizza Bowl with Plant-Based Pepperoni: Cauliflower florets tossed with pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella & provolone cheese, topped with plant-based pepperoni (VEGETARIAN)
  • Veggie Hemp Bowl: Sweet potatoes, kale, chickpeas, and hemp seeds served over riced cauliflower and red quinoa with a turmeric and almond butter dressing (VEGAN)
  • Buddha Bowl: Sweet potatoes, kale, and chili coated chickpeas served over riced cauliflower with creamy tahini sauce (VEGAN)
  • Plant Based Burrito Bowl: Cilantro rice mixed with riced cauliflower, plant-based “beef,” roasted corn, and black beans tossed in a jalapeno crema (VEGAN)
  • Enchilada Bowl: A corn tortilla layered in-between riced cauliflower, black beans, and vegetables topped with enchilada sauce and cheddar cheese (VEGETARIAN)

“We’re thrilled to continue expanding our product line at Target, bringing our innovative, plant-based dishes to even more people around the country,” said Sarah Galletti, Founder and the “Tattooed Chef.” “Whether you’re a vegan or trying to incorporate more plant-based food into your daily routine, we’re making food that’s simple to prepare, delicious and feels good to eat.”

These delicious bowls are available in the frozen section at Target retailers nationwide. They require a one-step preparation and are ready to eat within 6-7 minutes. Each product starts at $4.99 per bowl.

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF
Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com​.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:
Natania Reed
tattooedchef@praytellagency.com

FOR INVESTOR INQUIRIES:
Rachel Perkins-Ulsh
rachel@ulshir.com




