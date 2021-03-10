Brixton Metals Drills 2m of 1898 g/t Silver and 5m of 547 g/t Silver at its Langis Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “ Company ” or “ Brixton ”) is pleased to announce further high-grade silver results from its fall/winter exploration program at its wholly owned Langis Project located in the Cobalt Camp of Ontario, Canada. This press release includes assays from 78 shallow diamond drill core holes, LM-20-136 to LM-21-213 totaling 6,810.60m of NQ size core. The drill has been moved to the shaft 6 area where hole LM18-16 intercepted 2m of 10,584 g/t Ag in 2018.

LM-20-166 cut 2m of 1898 g/t Ag from 29.6m, including 1m of 3630 g/t (116.7 oz/t) Ag



LM-20-165 cut 3m of 635 g/t Ag from 23.0m, including 1m of 1660 g/t Ag



LM-20-136 cut 3m of 479 g/t Ag from 6.5m, including 1m of 1095 g/t Ag



LM-21-205 cut 5m of 547 g/t Ag from 95.8m, including 1m of 2600 g/t Ag



LM-21-207 cut 9m of 272 g/t Ag from 126.3m including 1m of 501 g/t Ag, 0.33% Co



Chairman and CEO of Brixton, Gary R. Thompson stated, “We have now completed the planned 20,000m drill campaign at Langis and are excited to see continued high-grade silver intercepts and meaningful widths from our drilling. While we are keen to reach a maiden resource, we believe that additional drilling and potential bulk sampling may be required to achieve this goal. We plan to determine the next steps for Langis once we have received all the data from this drill program.”

Table 1. Drilling Highlights (LM-20-136 to LM-21-197).

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Ag (g/t) Co (%) Ag (g/t * m) LM-20-136 6.50 9.50 3.00 479.00 1437 including 7.50 8.50 1.00 1095.00 1095 LM-20-138 13.20 17.20 4.00 154.72 619 including 16.20 17.20 1.00 332.00 332 LM-20-140 8.00 9.00 1.00 1580.00 0.10 1580 LM-20-143 7.00 15.00 8.00 26.41 0.12 211 including 10.00 11.00 1.00 29.20 0.87 29 LM-20-146 18.00 19.00 1.00 51.00 0.13 51 LM-20-158 44.20 56.20 12.00 54.89 659 including 54.20 55.20 1.00 128.00 128 including 55.20 56.20 1.00 160.00 160 LM-20-165 23.00 26.00 3.00 635.00 0.02 1905 including 24.00 25.00 1.00 1660.00 0.05 1660 LM-20-166 29.60 31.60 2.00 1898.00 0.03 3796 including 30.60 31.60 1.00 3630.00 0.06 3630 LM-20-167 37.40 38.40 1.00 722.00 0.03 722 LM-20-173 41.30 43.30 2.00 216.00 432 LM-21-186 45.30 46.10 0.80 289.00 231 LM-21-189 24.40 26.40 2.00 84.70 0.02 169 LM-21-194 54.50 57.50 3.00 465.37 1396 including 54.50 55.50 1.00 1290.00 1290 LM-21-195 20.40 28.40 8.00 111.46 892 including 23.40 24.40 1.00 482.00 0.03 482 including 24.40 25.40 1.00 126.00 126 LM-21-197 62.00 66.50 4.50 293.23 0.07 1320 including 62.00 63.00 1.00 836.00 0.28 836

Table 2. Drilling Highlights (LM-21-198 to LM-21-213).

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Ag (g/t) Co (%) Ag (g/t * m) LM-21-198 61.50 69.50 8.00 56.40 451 including 61.50 62.50 1.00 141.00 141 including 65.50 66.50 1.00 135.00 135 LM-21-199 52.80 54.80 2.00 77.40 155 including 52.80 53.80 1.00 125.00 125 LM-21-199 61.80 74.80 13.00 56.31 732 including 65.80 66.80 1.00 153.00 153 including 71.80 72.80 1.00 376.00 376 LM-21-200 47.50 51.90 4.40 38.93 0.02 171 LM-21-201 51.20 70.20 19.00 39.77 756 including 64.20 65.20 1.00 94.60 95 including 65.20 66.20 1.00 94.90 95 LM-21-203 61.50 65.50 4.00 87.28 349 including 61.50 62.50 1.00 257.00 257 LM-21-205 95.80 100.80 5.00 547.44 0.03 2737 including 98.80 99.80 1.00 2600.00 0.07 2600 LM-21-206 139.90 146.90 7.00 170.50 0.08 1193 including 143.75 144.90 1.15 705.00 0.53 811 LM-21-207 126.30 135.30 9.00 272.27 0.04 2450 including 126.30 127.30 1.00 982.00 982 including 127.30 128.30 1.00 501.00 0.33 501 including 129.30 130.30 1.00 301.00 301 including 130.30 131.30 1.00 422.00 422 LM-21-208 136.90 139.90 3.00 78.50 236 including 137.90 138.90 1.00 149.00 0.02 149 LM-21-208 156.90 157.90 1.00 416.00 416 LM-21-210 139.90 140.90 1.00 121.00 121 LM-21-211 178.00 180.00 2.00 66.25 133

Intervals represent drilled lengths and the true widths of the silver and cobalt mineralization have not been determined at this time.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Diamond drill holes were drilled with NQ size core. Samples were collected using 1m average sample length. Three quality control samples (one blank, one standard and one duplicate) were inserted into each batch of 20 samples. The drill core was cut in half and put in batches, sealed and shipped by the Company geologists to ALS Minerals preparation lab in Sudbury, Ontario. ALS Minerals Laboratories are registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Blank, duplicate and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream. All elements were analyzed by Aqua Regia Digest with ICP-AES finish. Silver over-limits were analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Base metal over-limits were analyzed with Aqua Regia Digest and AES finish. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

About the Langis Mine Project

Brixton’s wholly owned Langis Mine Project is a past producing mine located 500km north from Toronto, Ontario, Canada just north from the northern end of Lake Temiskaming with excellent infrastructure. The silver mineralization occurs as native silver and within steeply-moderately and in some cases shallow dipping veins, veinlets and as disseminations, rosettes and fracture infill and can be associated with calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite and gold. Mineralization is hosted within any of the three main rock types: Archean volcanics and metasediments, Coleman Member sediments and Nipissing diabase. The Langis Mine produced 10.6Moz of silver at 787 g/t Ag and 358,340 pounds of cobalt. Historically, the combined mines in the Cobalt Camp produced over 550 million ounces of silver with 30-50 million pounds of cobalt as a by-product.

Mr. Antonio Celis, P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved the information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NWBC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA now under JV with HPX. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

