Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 31st Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

A webcast of the presentation can be followed live online via the link below: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/stsa/2746007 or please visit the “Events and Presentations” page within the “Investors” section of the Satsuma Pharmaceuticals website at www.satsumarx.com .

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (Nasdaq: STSA) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will present a corporate overview at the 31 st Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference on March 16, 2021 at 3:10 PM Eastern Time. The conference will be held virtually with participants joining remotely from March 16 th to the 18 th .

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. representative or contact Corey Davis at LifeSci Advisors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate, STS101, is a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, or DHE, which is designed to be quickly and easily self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, nasal delivery device. DHE products have long been recommended as a first-line therapeutic option for the acute treatment of migraine and have significant advantages over other therapeutics for many patients. However, broad use has been limited by invasive and burdensome administration and/or sub-optimal clinical performance of available injectable and liquid nasal spray products. STS101 is in Phase 3 development and specifically designed to deliver the clinical advantages of DHE while overcoming these shortcomings.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.

INVESTOR AND CORPORATE CONTACTS :

Corey Davis, PhD

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Tom O’Neil, Chief Financial Officer

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

tom@satsumarx.com