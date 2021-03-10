 

Oncology Pharma, Inc. Vetting CROs to Develop Research Plan and Indications for Recently Licensed Cancer Combination Therapy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

San Francisco, CA, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC: ONPH): Today, the company announced it is putting together a short list of contract research organizations (CROs) to assist in developing a research plan, along with indications for treatment in developing intellectual property towards commercialization.

On February 26, 2021 the company announced that it had signed a worldwide license agreement with SYBLEU Inc. for a combination therapeutic platform for treating cancer. 

A spokesperson for the company stated it is anticipated there will be several indications this therapeutic will be used for in treating various cancers.  It will be the role of the selected CRO to carry out research on behalf of the company.  The selected CRO will provide a plan based on its assessment of the intellectual property of Oncology Pharma and assist the company in targeting the first indication for use.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTCPK: ONPH) (the "Company") is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships; and, costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

CONTACTS:

For additional Information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at:

One Sansome Street, Suite 3500

San Francisco, CA 94104

Phone: 415-869-1038 

Fax: 415-946-8801

Email: info@oncology-pharma.com

Website: www.oncology-pharma.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncology Pharma, Inc. Vetting CROs to Develop Research Plan and Indications for Recently Licensed Cancer Combination Therapy San Francisco, CA, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC: ONPH): Today, the company announced it is putting together a short list of contract research organizations (CROs) to assist in developing a research …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Atotech nimmt Produktion im neuen Werk in Yangzhou, China, auf
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...