 

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Announces the Release of its Next Generation, Integrated E-commerce Website, lmpmotors.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 14:00  |  44   |   |   

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX), an e-commerce and facilities-based automotive retailer in the United States, today announced the release of its next generation, integrated e-commerce website, lmpmotors.com.

  • Integrated consumer-facing inventory, automated geographical delivery fees, expanded free delivery radius

  • Fast and seamless onboarding of customers

  • Automated driver’s license check, credit approval, payment and end user customer management functions

  • Choose vehicle > Choose purchase or subscription-lease plan > Scan driver’s license > Apply > Get it delivered or pick up from store

Sam Tawfik, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We see the immense opportunity that exists within our industry that we are exploiting through continued focused growth and the activation of our e-commerce sales, subscription, and dealership acquisition strategy.” Mr. Tawfik added, “We are seeing a robust acquisition market as we continue to build our pipeline of prospective dealership acquisitions and intend on accelerating our acquisition strategy moving forward. Looking forward, we are as optimistic as ever and are focused on our next-generation of innovation and growth as we roll out e-commerce get it delivered or pickup from store strategy for our customers and demonstrate the value of our e-commerce hybrid model at the growing list of auto dealerships we intend to acquire.”

Tawfik concluded, “At LMP, we intend to demonstrate rapid, efficient, and profitable expansion in this online-centric economy. LMP is focused on acquiring dealer groups to create concentrated clusters of dealerships to derive maximum SG&A efficiency while expanding consumer product and delivery optionality. At the same time, we plan on maintaining each dealership’s local brand recognition and online presence while simultaneously aggregating the dealership’s new and used inventory on lmpmotors.com. By leveraging our access to acquired dealership inventories, we can create one of the largest and most diverse online stores, providing consumers multiple vehicle access and ownership options. We plan to grow revenues and earnings of dealerships that we acquire by adding e-commerce options for their customers as well as ‘tech’ enabling them. We believe this combined approach will produce continued revenue and earnings growth for us and our shareholders.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Announces the Release of its Next Generation, Integrated E-commerce Website, lmpmotors.com FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX), an e-commerce and facilities-based automotive retailer in the United States, today announced the release of its next generation, integrated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed ...
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta ...
Atotech nimmt Produktion im neuen Werk in Yangzhou, China, auf
Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 ...
2020 Results: Acceleration of development and industrial ramp-up
Agfa-Gevaert Group to launch share buyback program – regulated information
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:45 Uhr
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on March 25
09.03.21
LMP Announces the Acquisition and Closing of a Majority Interest in LTO Holdings, LLC in a Cash and Stock Deal Through LMP’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, LMP Finance, LLC
05.03.21
LMP Announces Closings on its Stage 1 Acquisitions and Expects its Highest Revenue and Gross Profit this Month in the History of the Company
26.02.21
LMP Announces Closing of $20 Million Private Placement of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
25.02.21
LMP Announces $20 Million Private Placement of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
11.02.21
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Engages KPMG as its Independent Auditor for Fiscal Year 2021 and Provides Outlook and Updates on its M&A, Corporate and Other Activities