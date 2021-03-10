Protara Therapeutics to Participate in the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that members of the management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference being held in a virtual setting on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:00am ET.



A live audio webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.protaratx.com. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.