 

Legion Capital Corp. Retains Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC to Provide Investor Relations Services

ORLANDO, Fla., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX: LGCP), a FinTech enabled private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been retained to provide investor/public relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.

“We are very pleased to be working with the EMC investor relations team,” states James Byrd, Legion Capital Chairman. “Legion Capital is poised for significant growth in the coming months and years and we need an investor relations firm that will provide the type of public market expertise necessary to facilitate that growth. We believe the team at EMC is the very best in the business and we are excited to be working with them.”

James Painter, President of EMC, said, “We are pleased to represent Legion Capital during the coming year. We have conducted our due diligence on the Company and have been very impressed with the management, market sector, and the overall business strategy. Their success with Legion Direct as a direct investment platform for private equity has been impressive as well as the continued year over year growth.”

Legion Capital operates Legion Direct as one of the first no-fee direct investment platforms for private equity and investors. For more information, visit www.GoLegion.com.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital is a FinTech enabled private equity firm focused on specialized lending to real estate developers, business owners, and entrepreneurs. We provide bridge funding, acquisition, development and growth capital to companies and projects in targeted industries. Legion also takes equity ownership in select companies and projects. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings multiple decades of combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC’s website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statement” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

James S. Painter III
Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.
Jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
321-206-6682 




