Eyenovia to Participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology, today announced that management will participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which will be held on March 15-17, 2021. Management will host virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Institutional investors interested in a one-on-one meeting with Eyenovia management should contact their ROTH institutional sales representative.