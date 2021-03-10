Eyenovia to Participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

 

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology, today announced that management will participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which will be held on March 15-17, 2021. Management will host virtual one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Institutional investors interested in a one-on-one meeting with Eyenovia management should contact their ROTH institutional sales representative.

About Eyenovia, Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. Eyenovia is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. For more Information, visit www.eyenovia.com.

Eyenovia Contact:
Eyenovia, Inc.
John Gandolfo
Chief Financial Officer
jgandolfo@eyenovia.com

Eyenovia Investor Contact:
Eric Ribner
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
eric@lifesciadvisors.com
(646) 751-4363

Eyenovia Media Contact:
Diana Soltesz
Pazanga Health Communications
dsoltesz@pazangahealth.com
(818) 618-5634




Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Eyenovia Announces FDA Acceptance of the MydCombi NDA
16.02.21
Eyenovia to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Presbyopia

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
49
EYEN ($59 M) 1x NDA filing 2H 20 / 2x Phase 3 Studien