Texas Covid Vaccination Program Utilizing IGAN Screens on the YouTube Cytta Show

We believe it interesting and appropriate to share one of the After-Action Reports (AAR’s) prepared by the Public Safety Coordinator utilizing Cytta’s IGAN technology to coordinate a massive vaccination program at the Texas Motor Speedway. This report allows us to share a very clear representation of the quality, insight and thoughtfulness of our Public Safety Team members.

Las Vegas , March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA ) We at Cytta are pleased and proud to be providing our IGAN incident command technology to assist in keeping Americans safe during this unprecedented public health crisis. This weeks’ Cytta Show features utilization of Cytta’s IGAN incident command system by multiple public safety agencies in Texas live streaming from the field, while coordinating a covid vaccination program for up to 10,000 people a day. This second episode of the “Cytta Show” has been posted on our YouTube channel for general distribution at Cytta Corp YouTube Channel .

“Cytta Corp. After Action Report

Incident: North Texas COVID Mass Vaccination Site

Location: Texas Motor Speedway

Date: February 2nd, 4th, and 5th, 2021

Background:

On February 2nd, 4th and 5th, 2021 Denton County Texas, along with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Health and the other state and national health authorities, teamed to manage the largest drive-thru vaccination clinics in Texas, and likely the country.

The event consisted of an estimated 400 police, fire, medical crews, and volunteers who guided those with appointments through 16 lanes at an astonishing rate of 1,000 per hour. Most recipients were in and out within 30 minutes. It quickly became the model for the nation.

Situational Awareness:

The North Texas Public Safety Unmanned Response Team (PSURT) was tasked with providing Situational Awareness (SA) to Denton County Office of Emergency Management, Texas Motor Speedway, the Texas Emergency Operations Center, through the use of UAS flights in order to aid in Decision Making and Problem Solving.

North Texas PSURT is a multi-jurisdictional UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System/drone)

team, consisting of members from police, fire and emergency management from the Dallas/Ft. Worth area. PSURT utilized Cytta Corp’s IGAN Incident Command System Command and Control box as the sole Situational Awareness and unified comms platform to keep all parties apprised of the events progress.