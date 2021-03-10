I-Mab Launches Discovery Initiative to Expand Transformational Immuno-Oncology Pipeline

SHANGHAI, China and GAITHERSBURG, MD., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced the signing of two new collaborations that sets in motion a discovery initiative to drive innovation and pipeline growth.

- New Initiative is part of I-Mab’s long-term strategy to drive innovation and scientific leadership in immuno-oncology - New collaborations signed will allow I-Mab access to cutting edge technology platforms to develop novel drug molecules - I-Mab continues to focus on delivering on key clinical programs while building pipeline of next generation assets

The collaborations with Complix, an EU-based biotech company, and Affinity, a Shanghai-based biotech company, allow I-Mab access to cutting edge technology platforms to create next generation of novel and highly differentiated drug candidates, including Cell Penetrating Alphabodies (CPAB) for otherwise intractable intracellular drug targets and masked antibodies for targeted tumor-site activation, respectively. These new assets will complement existing clinical programs that continue to be the core focus of the Company. I-Mab has built a successful portfolio of novel and highly differentiated monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that are currently advancing towards late-stage clinical development and biologic license application (BLA).

“The discovery initiative is part of our long-term strategy to continue to drive innovation and scientific leadership in immuno-oncology,” said Dr. Taylor Guo, Chief Scientific Officer, I-Mab. “We remain laser focused on delivering against key clinical milestones as we look to strengthen our pipeline. Collaborations with Complix and Affinity are first of many that will propel the discovery engine to generate the next wave of cancer therapeutics with transformative potential and drive future pipeline growth.”

“We are pleased to have signed this important collaboration with I-Mab. We look forward to sharing our scientific capabilities and expertise in the CPAB platform technology to uncover revolutionary therapeutics that can address intractable targets that have remained undruggable with existing drug formats,” said Dr. Mark Vaeck, CEO of Complix.

“We are excited at the prospect of working together with I-Mab to create a set of novel masked antibodies designed for specific tumor-site activation. This collaboration leverages I-Mab’s expertise and existing antibody sequences in immuno-oncology and our proprietary antibody engineering platform to synergize our discovery and development efforts for innovation,” said Dr. Cheng Liu, CEO of Affinity.