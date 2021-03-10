Leading Cancer Researcher Dr. Judith Varner Joins aTyr Pharma as Scientific Advisor

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced the appointment of Judith Varner, Ph.D., as a scientific advisor to the company. Dr. Varner currently serves as Professor in the Departments of Pathology and Medicine at the Moores Cancer Center at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD).

“We are pleased to announce Dr. Varner as a scientific advisor to our company and welcome the opportunity to work with an expert that is local to San Diego and has a world-renowned reputation in the area of cancer biology,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “We look forward to Dr. Varner’s contributions as we continue to advance our mechanistic understanding of Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) as a potential target in solid tumors, including its associated signaling pathways and interaction with VEGF, one of its primary ligands. Her expertise in the areas of myeloid cell biology and tumor macrophage signal transduction lends well to our emerging NRP2 antibody program, which includes ATYR2810 and additional discovery stage candidates.”

“Our recent poster presented at the 2021 Virtual Keystone Symposia: Tumor Metabolism and the Microenvironment demonstrates that NRP2 is highly expressed on key immune cells in the tumor microenvironment, providing further validation of NRP2 as a regulator of solid tumor progression. Research continues to support NPR2 as a compelling target for potential therapeutic approaches to treat certain aggressive cancers where high expression of NRP2 is implicated, and aTyr is at the forefront of the effort to better understand NRP2 and its signaling pathways,” said Dr. Shukla.

Dr. Varner noted, “I look forward to serving on the scientific advisory board of aTyr, a clear leader in the development of anti-cancer therapeutics with their NRP2-based antibody therapeutics program.”

Dr. Varner joined UCSD in the Department of Medicine in 1997 and the Department of Pathology in 2012. As a member of the Moores Cancer Center, her research is focused on the role of inflammation in cancer. Her work, which recently appeared in Cancer Cell, Nature and Cancer Discovery, has identified novel mechanisms by which macrophages promote tumor growth and has developed new approaches to treat cancer patients by targeting tumor macrophage signal transduction. Dr. Varner has a particular interest in mentoring and promoting equity and diversity; she has served as the Chair of the Academic Senate Committee of Diversity and Equity, as UC San Diego representative to the Universities of California Academic Senate Committee on Diversity (UCAAD), and as a member of the Academic Senate/Health Sciences Research Grant Committee, the Senate-Administration Faculty Salary Equity Review Committee and the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on the Status of Women. She has also served as the Chair of the Moores Cancer Center Space Advisory Committee, and as a member of the Medical Scientist Training Program Recruitment and Admissions Committee, the Department of Medicine Appointments and Promotions Committee, the Biomedical Sciences Graduate Admission Committee and the School of Medicine Recruitment and Admission Committee. She has served as Chair of the NIH Tumor Microenvironment review panel and of several NIH Special Emphasis reviews panel. Dr. Varner is a Fulbright fellow and recipient of the AACR- Landon Foundation Innovator Award for International Collaboration and the Lustgarten Foundation Innovator Award for Pancreatic Cancer Research.