Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")

Malta, 10.03.2021

Cryptology Asset Group Purchases Additional Block.one Shares in the amount of $30 million

Block.one, the publisher of the EOSIO software and the decentralized social media platform, Voice.com, boasts one of the world's largest Bitcoin balance sheets

Malta, 10.03.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: 4UD), a leading European investment company for blockchain- and crypto-related business models, announced it has purchased an additional $30 million worth of Block.one shares in a private transaction. This is the third new investment Cryptology has made in the past three weeks as it aggressively executes its 2021 strategy of being one of Europe's most active investors in the crypto and blockchain industry.

Cryptology is one of the largest institutional investors in Block.one, now holding approx. 3.4% (on a non-diluted share capital base) of the crypto behemoth. As Block.one is a privately held company, one of the only means for public markets investors to gain exposure to it is indirectly through holding the publicly traded shares of Cryptology.

Cryptology's founding investor, Christian Angermayer, said "Block.one's CEO Brendan Blumer is truly one of the most visionary entrepreneurs I have ever had the pleasure of knowing and working with. It has been an honor and a privilege to accompany Block.one on its exciting journey, and I look forward to the full realization of Brendan's vision for Block.one in the near future."

"Block.one is one of the preeminent players in the entire crypto industry and I am elated to be expanding Cryptology's exposure to one of our flagship portfolio companies", said Patrick Lowry, Cryptology's CEO. "I look forward to the unveiling of projects they have been developing in stealth in the near future and further expanding Cryptology's collaborative relationship with Brendan and the Block.one team."