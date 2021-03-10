 

Calix Delivers Stunning Consumer Design With Carrier-Class Capabilities in the New CommandIQ Mobile App

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today launched a top-to-bottom overhaul of the user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) of the CommandIQ mobile app. Mobile applications are rapidly becoming an indispensable channel for communications service providers (CSPs) to build deep and continuous relationships with their subscribers while seamlessly delivering new Wi-Fi 6-powered experiences and services. Calix leveraged the latest user-centric design strategies to deliver the most stunning consumer app on the market, allowing CSPs to trounce competing consumer Wi-Fi mobile apps—all under their own brand, and no one else’s. This app pairs with the carrier-class capabilities CSP support and marketing teams rely on to deliver flawless managed services, such as managed Wi-Fi, home network security, and mobile notifications.

CommandIQ Home Screen (Graphic: Business Wire)

This combination of a stunning consumer design and carrier-class reliability was inspired by the revolutionary new GigaSpire BLAST u4 Wi-Fi 6 system, which is propelling CSPs of all sizes past the consumer giants. Once again, Calix demonstrates the power of its platforms and the continuous evolution of the Revenue EDGE solution which keeps CSPs in the lead in their markets.

As the only CSP mobile application featuring a beautiful consumer design that elevates the CSP’s brand and matches it with market leading carrier-class capabilities, CommandIQ provides tremendous value for CSPs and their subscribers. These updates will allow CSPs to create:

  • Excited subscribers: The stunning design rivals the best consumer mobile apps in the market while enabling intuitive navigation so subscribers can quickly and easily customize their settings and preferences across devices, applications, and rooms to deliver an exceptional experience for every person in the home. The new in-app guidance will help new subscribers to ramp faster while facilitating the quick adoption of new services and capabilities such as My Priorities in ExperienceIQ.
  • Powerful brands and marketing teams: The new “out-of-box” personalization capabilities for CommandIQ make it easier than ever for marketing teams to put their brands in their subscribers’ hands. Marketing teams can quickly personalize the look and feel of their app at no additional cost while leveraging Calix Marketing Cloud and the integrated mobile notifications to open a powerful direct communication channel to every subscriber.
  • Efficient support teams: The updated CommandIQ application reduces support calls with automated in-app guides and messaging that highlights features, provides contextual support, and ensures home networks run smoothly. Because CommandIQ was built with service provider teams in mind, support teams can use CommandIQ in tandem with Calix Support Cloud to simply validate issues with subscribers, understand how they are using the application, and validate fixes without a truck roll.

To ensure that the new CommandIQ app works for today’s CSP, Calix worked with many of its most innovative customers such as ALLO, Jade Communications, Norvado, and Silver Star—all of which are leveraging CommandIQ to establish a direct communication channel with subscribers. With CommandIQ activated in each subscriber home, CSPs can easily deliver value-added services via EDGE Suites to create new revenue streams. This latest redesign of the app makes creating an amazing subscriber experience easier than ever by incorporating capabilities such as:

