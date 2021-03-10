 

CURE Pharmaceutical Announces Addition of Two New Clinical Development Programs Targeting Anti-Seizure and Antiviral Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021   

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (“CURE” or the “Company”) (OTC: CURR), a vertically integrated drug delivery and product development company, announced today that it has launched two new clinical development programs and added new corresponding products to its growing pharmaceutical pipeline.

The first is an antiviral clinical development program where the Company will look to load a known active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) onto its patented drug delivery platform CUREfilm, CURE’s oral thin film platform that optimizes the absorption and metabolism of therapeutic actives. The second pipeline product addition uses a similar bioequivalence approach where the Company will formulate the delivery of a known anti-seizure API for both adult and pediatric indications. These programs will leverage existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data to develop orally bioavailable products and expand the Company’s pharmaceutical research & development efforts toward building a specialty pharmaceutical pipeline.

“We are leveraging our validated drug technology platform, currently in use in a variety of consumer markets as well as our CUREfilm Blue clinical program, to enhance shareholder value via this pipeline expansion,” said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE. “As we looked to expand our pharmaceutical pipeline, we used a very methodical approach to product selection, striving to best differentiate ourselves as a pharmaceutical researcher and product developer. By working with known APIs and applying them using our CUREform platform, similar to how we have approached our Sildenafil program, we amplify our market opportunities in an important and relevant way by increasing the probability of approval and speed to market.”

“We are strategically expanding our pipeline and research and development efforts into new strategic focus areas including antiviral and anti-seizure therapeutics, following a similar pathway to human clinical trials as our CUREfilm Blue clinical program,” said Jonathan Berlent, Chief Business Officer. “We believe applying our film technology to high-impact, high unmet need areas is both intuitively strategic and therapeutically relevant to patients. We hope to ultimately bring products to market faster and more efficiently.”

