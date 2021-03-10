Zoetis Launches “Driven to Care” Sustainability Initiative and Long-Term Goals to Meet Commitments to Communities, Animals and the Planet
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) today announced its long-term sustainability goals, which build on the company’s purpose to nurture the world and humankind by advancing care for animals. Under the banner Driven to Care, Zoetis brings to life its specific commitments to Communities, Animals and the Planet, including support of 10 of the 17 United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With operations in 45 countries, Zoetis has the global reach and capabilities to champion a healthier, more sustainable future for all.
“While purpose has been a driving factor for Zoetis throughout our history, formalizing our goals and commitments integrates sustainability as a core strategy alongside innovation in animal health and supporting our customers. We are proud to unveil our Driven to Care goals which we built with the input and feedback of our Board of Directors and colleagues, as well as community and industry organizations, retail partners, and our customers. We will report on progress annually,” said Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer of Zoetis.
Care and Collaborate in our Communities
By supporting and partnering with colleagues, communities and the people who raise and care for animals, Zoetis commits to:
Zoetis’ Aspirations
Targets
Sustainable Development Goals
Support our communities
|
Support veterinary professionals
|
Expand vet care access to underserved populations
|
Provide animal care in disaster relief
|
Create a sustainable governance framework
|
Support our Colleagues and cultivate a safe, flexible, diverse and inclusive workplace
|
|
As part of the company’s aspirations to support colleagues and cultivate a safe, flexible and diverse and inclusive workplace, Zoetis recently announced it received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.
Innovate in Animal Health
The second pillar of Driven to Care underscores how the company’s expertise in animal health will help solve sustainability challenges facing animals and people. With at least 75% of emerging infectious diseases having an animal origin, including COVID-19, the important connection between animal health and human health is more apparent than ever before. One of the company’s targets is continually investing in its Center for Transboundary and Emerging Diseases to develop vaccines for high impact emerging diseases including Foot and Mouth Disease, African Swine Fever and SARS-CoV-2.
Zoetis’ Aspirations
Targets
Sustainable Development Goals
Provide products and services that enable productive and sustainable livestock farms that preserve animal welfare
|
Promote a preventive approach to animal health with positive implications on human health
|
Grow access to vet care in emerging markets
Through our A.L.P.H.A. initiative with focus in Africa, by 2025 we will:
|
Combat diseases that pose the greatest risk to animals and humans
Leverage the Zoetis Center for Transboundary and Emerging Diseases to develop vaccines for high-impact emerging diseases globally to:
To support our customers in their own environmental and social goals, Zoetis recently joined The Sustainability Consortium to focus on increasing supply chain transparency and sustainability with U.S. pork producers. The company is also engaged with the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef as well as the Dairy Sustainability Framework to support collaboration among farmers, ranchers, meat and dairy processors and food brands.
“We know that healthier animals create a healthier world,” said Dr. Mike McFarland, DVM, Chief Medical Officer. “For livestock, we know our customers already have made great strides in efficiency and how they care for their animals and the land. To further help livestock producers meet their sustainability goals and consumers’ expectations, we are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovations that increase productivity, enhance animal welfare, and help preserve and protect our environment.”
Protect our Planet
Finally, in delivering products and services that advance care for animals, the company commits to stewarding resources responsibly and minimizing the direct impact of its operations. Recently, Zoetis committed to sourcing 100% renewable energy by 2050, demonstrated by its membership in RE100, a global initiative to drive the transition to renewable electricity. In addition, the company has committed to the following environmental targets:
Zoetis’ Aspirations
Targets
Sustainable Development Goals
Minimize our carbon footprint
|
Rethink our packaging to reduce its environmental footprint
|
Improve the sustainability in our locations
|
“Even as Zoetis grows to fulfill the needs of people who care for animals, we are fully committed to continuing to reduce our environmental footprint,” said Jeannette Ferran Astorga, Head of Sustainability at Zoetis. “We have recently committed to 100% renewable energy, and we continue to make improvements in our own product packaging by integrating sustainability considerations into all new packaging designs.”
Environmental, Social and Governance Baselines
In November 2020, Zoetis released the animal health industry’s first stand-alone disclosure of key environmental, social and governance performance indicators, including energy, waste and workforce metrics, based on the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which are leading global sustainability frameworks. The company will continue to transparently report on its sustainability activities, including progress against its Driven to Care goals, in sustainability report later this year followed by sustainability reports each year.
About Zoetis
Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses in advancing care for animals. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, technologies and services, including biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2020, the company generated annual revenue of $6.7 billion with approximately 11,300 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.
