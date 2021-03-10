Zoetis Launches “Driven to Care” Sustainability Initiative and Long-Term Goals to Meet Commitments to Communities, Animals and the Planet

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) today announced its long-term sustainability goals, which build on the company’s purpose to nurture the world and humankind by advancing care for animals. Under the banner Driven to Care , Zoetis brings to life its specific commitments to Communities, Animals and the Planet, including support of 10 of the 17 United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With operations in 45 countries, Zoetis has the global reach and capabilities to champion a healthier, more sustainable future for all.

“While purpose has been a driving factor for Zoetis throughout our history, formalizing our goals and commitments integrates sustainability as a core strategy alongside innovation in animal health and supporting our customers. We are proud to unveil our Driven to Care goals which we built with the input and feedback of our Board of Directors and colleagues, as well as community and industry organizations, retail partners, and our customers. We will report on progress annually,” said Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer of Zoetis.

Care and Collaborate in our Communities

By supporting and partnering with colleagues, communities and the people who raise and care for animals, Zoetis commits to:

Zoetis’ Aspirations Targets Sustainable Development Goals Support our communities Contribute 2,500 volunteer days (20,000 hours) annually in the communities we serve No Poverty Support veterinary professionals Provide $1 million in scholarships to veterinary students annually , focusing on underrepresented groups where possible

in scholarships to veterinary students , focusing on underrepresented groups where possible Provide access to professional programs for veterinarians in all our markets No Poverty

Decent Work and Economic Growth Expand vet care access to underserved populations Reach 30,000 people annually through charitable and human-animal bond programs Good Health and Well-Being Provide animal care in disaster relief Care for 225,000 animals in-need annually through charitable programs No Poverty Create a sustainable governance framework Integrate sustainability into all strategic planning and resource allocation processes

Establish an effective approach to external sustainability disclosures Support our Colleagues and cultivate a safe, flexible, diverse and inclusive workplace Increase representation of women in senior management (Director +) to 40% by 2025 across Zoetis

across Zoetis Increase representation of people of color at all levels in the U.S. to 25% by 2025 5% Black US coll. by 2025​ 6% Latinx US coll. by 2025​

Be a top 100 leader for workplace inclusion in key focus areas (women, people of color, LGBTQ+)

for workplace inclusion in key focus areas (women, people of color, LGBTQ+) Commit to diverse slates and interview panels as we hire for all positions Gender Equality

Decent Work and Economic Growth

As part of the company’s aspirations to support colleagues and cultivate a safe, flexible and diverse and inclusive workplace, Zoetis recently announced it received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

Innovate in Animal Health

The second pillar of Driven to Care underscores how the company’s expertise in animal health will help solve sustainability challenges facing animals and people. With at least 75% of emerging infectious diseases having an animal origin, including COVID-19, the important connection between animal health and human health is more apparent than ever before. One of the company’s targets is continually investing in its Center for Transboundary and Emerging Diseases to develop vaccines for high impact emerging diseases including Foot and Mouth Disease, African Swine Fever and SARS-CoV-2.

Zoetis’ Aspirations Targets Sustainable Development Goals Provide products and services that enable productive and sustainable livestock farms that preserve animal welfare Innovate around sustainability and drive adoption of key sustainable animal health solutions

Equip our customers with innovative products to support their ambitious environmental, social and animal welfare goals No Poverty

Zero Hunger

Climate Action

Life on Land Promote a preventive approach to animal health with positive implications on human health Promote responsible use of antibiotics through technical education, introducing antibiotic alternatives and developing diagnostic and digital tools

through technical education, introducing antibiotic alternatives and developing diagnostic and digital tools Innovate around anti-microbial resistance to reduce the dependency on antibiotic classes shared with human pharma Good Health and Well-Being Grow access to vet care in emerging markets Through our A.L.P.H.A. initiative with focus in Africa, by 2025 we will: Train 100,000 farmers, vet professionals and lab technicians

farmers, vet professionals and lab technicians Increase women trainees to 50% of trainees

of trainees Treat 10 million cows with positive implications on smallholder livelihoods, food security and the environment

cows with positive implications on smallholder livelihoods, food security and the environment Treat 200 million chickens with positive implications on smallholder livelihoods, food security and the environment No Poverty

Zero Hunger

Good Health and Well-Being

Gender Equality

Partnerships for the Goals Combat diseases that pose the greatest risk to animals and humans Leverage the Zoetis Center for Transboundary and Emerging Diseases to develop vaccines for high-impact emerging diseases globally to: Invest in R&D on emerging infectious diseases (continued investment each year)

on emerging infectious diseases (continued investment each year) Provide our innovative vaccines to all relevant markets via tenders or other go-to-market pathways Zero Hunger

Good Health and Well-Being

Life on Land

To support our customers in their own environmental and social goals, Zoetis recently joined The Sustainability Consortium to focus on increasing supply chain transparency and sustainability with U.S. pork producers. The company is also engaged with the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef as well as the Dairy Sustainability Framework to support collaboration among farmers, ranchers, meat and dairy processors and food brands.

“We know that healthier animals create a healthier world,” said Dr. Mike McFarland, DVM, Chief Medical Officer. “For livestock, we know our customers already have made great strides in efficiency and how they care for their animals and the land. To further help livestock producers meet their sustainability goals and consumers’ expectations, we are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovations that increase productivity, enhance animal welfare, and help preserve and protect our environment.”

Protect our Planet

Finally, in delivering products and services that advance care for animals, the company commits to stewarding resources responsibly and minimizing the direct impact of its operations. Recently, Zoetis committed to sourcing 100% renewable energy by 2050, demonstrated by its membership in RE100, a global initiative to drive the transition to renewable electricity. In addition, the company has committed to the following environmental targets:

Zoetis’ Aspirations Targets Sustainable Development Goals Minimize our carbon footprint Source 100% renewable energy by 2050

renewable energy by 2050 Reduce energy intensity in manufacturing and R&D by 5% by 2025

by 2025 Rethink business travel and work-from-home policies to reduce transportation-related emissions by 25% Climate Action Rethink our packaging to reduce its environmental footprint Integrate sustainability considerations into all new packaging designs Responsible Consumption and Production Improve the sustainability in our locations Stand-up “Location Sustainability” teams in major sites by the end of 2021 Responsible Consumption and Production

“Even as Zoetis grows to fulfill the needs of people who care for animals, we are fully committed to continuing to reduce our environmental footprint,” said Jeannette Ferran Astorga, Head of Sustainability at Zoetis. “We have recently committed to 100% renewable energy, and we continue to make improvements in our own product packaging by integrating sustainability considerations into all new packaging designs.”

Environmental, Social and Governance Baselines

In November 2020, Zoetis released the animal health industry’s first stand-alone disclosure of key environmental, social and governance performance indicators, including energy, waste and workforce metrics, based on the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which are leading global sustainability frameworks. The company will continue to transparently report on its sustainability activities, including progress against its Driven to Care goals, in sustainability report later this year followed by sustainability reports each year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses in advancing care for animals. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, technologies and services, including biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2020, the company generated annual revenue of $6.7 billion with approximately 11,300 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to: business plans or prospects, ESG commitments, goals and aspirations, and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

All trademarks are the property of Zoetis Services LLC or a related company or a licensor unless otherwise noted.

2021 Zoetis Services LLC. All rights reserved.

ZTS-COR

ZTS-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005533/en/