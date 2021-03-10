 

State Street Announces Expansion of its Fund Connect ETF Digital Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 14:30  |  45   |   |   

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that Fund Connect ETF will now be open to support all exchange traded fund (ETF) issuers regardless of their service provider. The platform was previously only available to issuers receiving securities services from State Street. The Fund Connect platform has long served as a conduit between Authorized Participants (APs) and issuers. This expansion marks a pivotal moment for State Street to build on its proven track record of supporting the growing ETF market.

Fund Connect ETF, an integral platform within State Street’s award winning GlobalLink product suite, is a global online trading portal for the creation and redemption of ETFs, designed as a single point of access to many sponsors. For nearly twenty years, the portal’s comprehensive automated trading solution has provided direct access to ETFs in multiple currencies, supplying a direct link between market makers, APs, distributors, transfer agents, sub-advisors and sponsors. This connectivity helps support increased efficiency, reduced operational risk and enhanced communication between all parties.

Fund Connect ETF continues to expand its global footprint, by adding to its existing APAC presence with a new office in Hong Kong scheduled to open later this year. Fund Connect ETF is now supported in all ETF trading jurisdictions across the globe including the US, EMEA, Canada and APAC.

“State Street is pleased to open Fund Connect’s powerful ETF and digital platform to all market participants, regardless of their choice of service provider,” said Nadine Chakar, head of State Street’s Global Markets business. “With connectivity to so many ETF sponsors and APs, Fund Connect ETF is well positioned to make the workflow even more automated and efficient, accelerating the creation and redemption process. This expansion is aligned with our firm’s commitment to an open, flexible approach, as exemplified by State Street AlphaSM, which brings together the tools, services, insights and partners that clients need on a single platform.”

Fund Connect ETF at a glance :

  • Provides global ETF coverage and serves 37 issuers and more than 20 end-to-end integrations
  • 77 Authorized Participants (APs)
  • More than 830 ETFs funds available including 11 Non-Transparent ETFs
  • Managed over $2.5t notional volume in 2020
  • Currently manage over $1t AUM as of 12/31/2020

“Our platform is highly scalable because we recognize it’s challenging for sponsors to build and maintain their own systems,” said Gregory Fortuna, head of State Street’s GlobalLink Solutions. “This is where we continue to add value for our clients- by constantly investing in our technology and developing new solutions that move the industry forward. We are proud of this milestone and the opportunity to service the ETF industry more broadly.”

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2020 includes approximately $75 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

3485554.1.1.GBL.RTL



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State Street Announces Expansion of its Fund Connect ETF Digital Platform State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that Fund Connect ETF will now be open to support all exchange traded fund (ETF) issuers regardless of their service provider. The platform was previously only available to issuers receiving …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
bluebird bio Provides Updated Findings from Reported Case of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in ...
Drop Into Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch Today
Accenture Acquires fable+ to Expand Capabilities in Analytics-Driven Transformation and Workplace ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
The Alkaline Water Company Enters Into the Mexican Bottled Water Market
Moderna Announces New Drug Application Submitted to Import and Distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
State Street ESG Solutions Provides Risk Analytics Enabling Climate-related Risk Disclosures and Reporting
05.03.21
State Street Elects Julio Portalatin and John Rhea to Its Board of Directors
04.03.21
Minority Business Enterprises Underwrite the Majority of State Street 2031 Senior Subordinated Offering
03.03.21
State Street Introduces New Peer-to-Peer Repo Financing Marketplace for the Buy-Side
02.03.21
State Street Named Fund Administrator and Transfer Agent for VanEck’s Bitcoin Trust ETF
01.03.21
State Street Completes First Trade with ICE Clear U.S. as a FICC Sponsored Member
26.02.21
State Street Announces Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
18.02.21
State Street Corporation Declares First-Quarter Dividend on its Common Stock
18.02.21
State Street Appoints New Global Chief Marketing Officer
10.02.21
Rest Super Selects Charles River IMS to Streamline Front and Middle Office Operations