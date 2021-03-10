State Street Announces Expansion of its Fund Connect ETF Digital Platform

Fund Connect ETF, an integral platform within State Street’s award winning GlobalLink product suite, is a global online trading portal for the creation and redemption of ETFs, designed as a single point of access to many sponsors. For nearly twenty years, the portal’s comprehensive automated trading solution has provided direct access to ETFs in multiple currencies, supplying a direct link between market makers, APs, distributors, transfer agents, sub-advisors and sponsors. This connectivity helps support increased efficiency, reduced operational risk and enhanced communication between all parties.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that Fund Connect ETF will now be open to support all exchange traded fund (ETF) issuers regardless of their service provider. The platform was previously only available to issuers receiving securities services from State Street. The Fund Connect platform has long served as a conduit between Authorized Participants (APs) and issuers. This expansion marks a pivotal moment for State Street to build on its proven track record of supporting the growing ETF market.

Fund Connect ETF continues to expand its global footprint, by adding to its existing APAC presence with a new office in Hong Kong scheduled to open later this year. Fund Connect ETF is now supported in all ETF trading jurisdictions across the globe including the US, EMEA, Canada and APAC.

“State Street is pleased to open Fund Connect’s powerful ETF and digital platform to all market participants, regardless of their choice of service provider,” said Nadine Chakar, head of State Street’s Global Markets business. “With connectivity to so many ETF sponsors and APs, Fund Connect ETF is well positioned to make the workflow even more automated and efficient, accelerating the creation and redemption process. This expansion is aligned with our firm’s commitment to an open, flexible approach, as exemplified by State Street AlphaSM, which brings together the tools, services, insights and partners that clients need on a single platform.”

Fund Connect ETF at a glance :

Provides global ETF coverage and serves 37 issuers and more than 20 end-to-end integrations

77 Authorized Participants (APs)

More than 830 ETFs funds available including 11 Non-Transparent ETFs

Managed over $2.5t notional volume in 2020

Currently manage over $1t AUM as of 12/31/2020

“Our platform is highly scalable because we recognize it’s challenging for sponsors to build and maintain their own systems,” said Gregory Fortuna, head of State Street’s GlobalLink Solutions. “This is where we continue to add value for our clients- by constantly investing in our technology and developing new solutions that move the industry forward. We are proud of this milestone and the opportunity to service the ETF industry more broadly.”

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2020 includes approximately $75 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

