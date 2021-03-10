Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC At the close of business Tuesday 9 March 2021:

- excluding income, 981.1p

- including income, 983.2p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 968.8p

- including income, 970.9p

