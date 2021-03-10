Cullman Bancorp, Inc. Announces Adoption of Plan of Conversion for Second-Step Stock Offering

Pursuant to the Plan of Conversion, the Company will reorganize into a new fully public stock holding company structure and as part of the conversion will conduct a second-step stock offering of new shares of common stock.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: CULL), the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that its Board of Directors, together with the Board of Directors of Cullman Savings Bank, MHC (the “MHC”), has adopted a Plan of Conversion and Reorganization (the “Plan of Conversion”).

As part of the conversion, the Bank will become a wholly owned subsidiary of a new holding company, which will also be named Cullman Bancorp, Inc. Shares of common stock of the Company held by persons other than the MHC will be converted into shares of common stock of the new holding company pursuant to an exchange ratio generally intended to preserve the percentage ownership interests of such persons. Shares of Company common stock owned by the MHC will be canceled and the amount of the MHC’s ownership interest in the Company will be sold through the second-step stock offering. In the stock offering, depositors of the Bank with qualifying deposits as of January 31, 2020, will have first priority to purchase the new shares of common stock.

The conversion and offering will have no impact on depositors, borrowers or other customers of the Bank. The transactions contemplated by the Plan of Conversion are subject to approval by the Company’s stockholders (including approval by a majority of the shares held by persons other than the MHC), the members of the MHC (depositors of the Bank) and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

A prospectus or proxy statement/prospectus, as applicable, and other materials containing detailed information relating to the Plan of Conversion, details of the offering, and business and financial information about the Company will be sent to stockholders of the Company and depositors of the Bank following receipt of regulatory approval.

This release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy common stock. The offer is made only by the prospectus when accompanied by a stock order form. The shares of common stock of the new holding company are not savings accounts or savings deposits, may lose value and are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.