 

Intersect ENT to Participate at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT), a global ear, nose and throat (“ENT”) medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care, today announced that Tom West, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Meier, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.

To access the webcast, go to the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at www.intersectENT.com. The webcast replay will be archived for approximately one month.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT is a global ear, nose and throat medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care. The Company’s steroid releasing implants are designed to provide mechanical spacing and deliver targeted therapy to the site of disease. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its portfolio of products based on the Company’s unique localized steroid releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to less invasive and more cost-effective care. In October 2020, Intersect ENT acquired Fiagon AG Medical Technologies, a global leader in electromagnetic surgical navigation solutions with an expansive portfolio of ENT product offerings, including the VENSURE sinus balloon, that complement the Company's PROPEL and SINUVA sinus implants and extend its geographic reach.

For additional information on the Company or the products including risks and benefits please visit www.IntersectENT.com. For more information about PROPEL (mometasone furoate) sinus implants and SINUVA (mometasone furoate) sinus implant, please visit www.PROPELOPENS.com and www.SINUVA.com.

Intersect ENT, PROPEL and SINUVA, are registered trademarks of Intersect ENT, Inc.



